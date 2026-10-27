Wangaratta homes and businesses to benefit from full fibre expansion

Wangaratta homes are businesses are among around 19,000 across 70 Victorian towns expected to benefit from expanded access to nbn full fibre. Construction is already underway in Sebastopol and surrounding areas, with all locations expected to be ready to connect by December 2030 including Wangaratta, Mount Beauty, Mansfield, Alexandra, Eildon, Yarrawonga/Mulwala. The expansion is being delivered through nbn's partnership with the Victorian government under the Connecting Victoria program. Homes and businesses are expected to benefit from expanded access to nbn full fibre via Fibre to the Premises (FTTP), providing a more reliable connection and greater capacity to support growing data use. Nbn full fibre is nbn's fastest, most reliable and resilient residential technology. Fibre provides the capacity to support growing data use across homes and businesses while delivering a more reliable and consistent broadband experience. As Australians continue to demand more from their connectivity, fibre provides the foundation to support future digital needs, helping communities stay connected today and into the future. The communities identified for upgrade are currently served by nbn's Fixed Wireless network. As homes and businesses migrate to full fibre, demand is removed from the Fixed Wireless network, making additional capacity available to remaining homes and businesses. Nbn's partnership with the Victorian government's Connecting Victoria program has already delivered access to fibre upgrades to over 100,000 premises, expanded Fixed Wireless coverage to thousands of Victorian homes and businesses, and supported improved connectivity across regional Victoria. Gavin Williams, nbn chief development officer for regional and remote, said millions of homes and businesses across Australia are already connected to nbn full fibre which will continue to expand access to more communities as demand for connectivity grows. "Victoria has been one of the success stories of nbn's fibre rollout," Mr Williams said. "More than 1.3 million homes and businesses across the state can now access fibre through nbn's upgrade programs, and this investment will help extend those benefits to even more regional and peri-urban communities. "For customers, full fibre means access to nbn's fastest, most reliable and resilient residential technology, helping provide the capacity, reliability and performance needed to support everyday activities now and into the future. "Whether people are working from home, learning online, running a business, streaming content or accessing digital services, fibre provides greater capacity, improved reliability and a better online experience."