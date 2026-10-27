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Wangaratta homes and businesses to benefit from full fibre expansion

<p>MAKING CONNECTIONS: Construction is underway to expand access to nbn full fibre to around 19,000 homes and businesses across 70 Victorian towns. </p>\\n
<p>MAKING CONNECTIONS: Construction is underway to expand access to nbn full fibre to around 19,000 homes and businesses across 70 Victorian towns. </p>\\n

MAKING CONNECTIONS: Construction is underway to expand access to nbn full fibre to around 19,000 homes and businesses across 70 Victorian towns.

Expansion of access to nbn full fibre including Wangaratta, Mount Beauty, Yarrawonga/Muwala
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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