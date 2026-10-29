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Wangaratta housing boom at risk as Victorian new home sales plunge

<p>DOWNTURN: The limited supply of land in Wangaratta is still an issue that has an affect on new home sales, as does the higher interest rates. IMAGE: hsavect1/AdobeStock/AI</p>\\n
<p>DOWNTURN: The limited supply of land in Wangaratta is still an issue that has an affect on new home sales, as does the higher interest rates. IMAGE: hsavect1/AdobeStock/AI</p>\\n

DOWNTURN: The limited supply of land in Wangaratta is still an issue that has an affect on new home sales, as does the higher interest rates. IMAGE: hsavect1/AdobeStock/AI

Strong approvals mask risks as Victorian new-home sales fall sharply.
Steve Kelly
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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