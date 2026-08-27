Wangaratta Post Office among nation's leading 10

Wangaratta recently reached national semi-final stage in the 2026 Australia Post Corporate Post Office of the Year Award. The Murphy Street post office was one of a small number of semi-finalists from across the nation. Three of those locations have now been named finalists, in the lead-up to the announcement of the award winner in coming weeks. While Wangaratta was not one of the final three, its inclusion among the semi-finalists speaks volumes for its performance. The awards are judged by Australia Post, in a process guided by data-led insights - pairing strong, consistent performance with stories and examples of leadership, culture, and community connection. Australia Post Wangaratta acts as a support hub for other postal leaders and staff across the region. Its innovation in automating rostering with digital tools was recognised through its semi-final nomination. It was also applauded for maintaining a visible presence in the community through initiatives such as annual outreach visits to St John's Retirement Village. Regularly recognised for contributions that strengthen community connection and reinforce Australia Post's role as a trusted local partner, Australia Post Wangaratta has also supported the community through Australia Post programs like People of Post and community grant nominations supporting organisations like Wangaratta Repair Café, Project 365 and Zac's Place.