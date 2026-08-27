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Wangaratta Post Office among nation's leading 10

<p>GREAT TEAM: Wangaratta\\'s Australia Post team members, (back) Kellie Scanlan, Garry Bennett, Anne Frawley, Linda Campbell, Polly Kenny, (front) Sandra Hewitt and Robyn Symes were thrilled to be named a semi-finalist in the corporate post office award. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n
<p>GREAT TEAM: Wangaratta\\'s Australia Post team members, (back) Kellie Scanlan, Garry Bennett, Anne Frawley, Linda Campbell, Polly Kenny, (front) Sandra Hewitt and Robyn Symes were thrilled to be named a semi-finalist in the corporate post office award. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin</p>\\n

GREAT TEAM: Wangaratta's Australia Post team members, (back) Kellie Scanlan, Garry Bennett, Anne Frawley, Linda Campbell, Polly Kenny, (front) Sandra Hewitt and Robyn Symes were thrilled to be named a semi-finalist in the corporate post office award. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin

Australia Post Wangaratta earns high standing in Corporate Post Office of the Year Award.
Simone Kerwin
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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