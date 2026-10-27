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Wangaratta seniors club's 21-year wait could end under $2m pledge

<p>ROLLING AWAY: Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club members Ken Daly (left) and Kevin Rickard were excited to hear of Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and the Coalition\\'s commitment of $2 million towards finding the club a new home. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>ROLLING AWAY: Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club members Ken Daly (left) and Kevin Rickard were excited to hear of Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and the Coalition\\'s commitment of $2 million towards finding the club a new home. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

ROLLING AWAY: Wangaratta Senior Citizens Club members Ken Daly (left) and Kevin Rickard were excited to hear of Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy and the Coalition's commitment of $2 million towards finding the club a new home. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann

Ovens Valley MP committed $2m towards finding a new home for the senior citizens club
Bailey Zimmermann
October 27, 2026 • 05:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 23 October, 2026

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