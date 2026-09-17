Social media
Home page>News>Wangaratta Show celebrat...
News

Wangaratta Show celebrates 160 years

<p>SHOW TIME: Last year\\'s festivities saw about 4000 Wangaratta showgoers enjoying the weekend. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg </p>\\n
<p>SHOW TIME: Last year\\'s festivities saw about 4000 Wangaratta showgoers enjoying the weekend. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg </p>\\n

SHOW TIME: Last year's festivities saw about 4000 Wangaratta showgoers enjoying the weekend. PHOTO: Grace Fredsberg

The 160th Wangaratta Show set to bring two big days of entertainment and community
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Football

Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider

Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider
Hawks soar late to tame Lions in midday show decider
News

Frustration for long-time fundraiser

Frustration for long-time fundraiser
Frustration for long-time fundraiser
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 16 September, 2026
News

New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers

New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers
New powers in effect targeting illegal tobacco retailers