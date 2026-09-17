Wangaratta Show celebrates 160 years

The Wangaratta Show is preparing to celebrate a very special milestone on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 October, with the 160th Wangaratta Show set to bring two big days of entertainment, agriculture, competitions, community spirit and family fun to the Wangaratta Showgrounds. For 160 years, the Wangaratta Show has been part of the fabric of the local community, providing an opportunity for people from across the region to come together, showcase their talents, celebrate agriculture and enjoy everything that makes a country show special. The 2026 show will feature the much-loved show competition sections, providing opportunities for entrants of all ages and abilities to showcase their talents across horticulture, produce, crafts, cooking, photography, arts and other areas. The livestock sections will once again form an important part of the show, highlighting local agricultural heritage. Sweet Buzz will perform Friday on the main stage at the front gate and then a highlight for 2026 will be the Australian Army Band, appearing at the show on Saturday. Visitors can also expect to see a range of attractions including “Christopher Morant, Entertainer,” trade sites, food vendors, an Emergency Services Precinct, and entertainment throughout the showgrounds, ensuring there is plenty to see and do across both days. Wangaratta Show secretary Charmane Bennett said reaching 160 years is an incredible achievement and something the whole community can be proud of. “The Wangaratta Show has changed enormously over those 160 years, but the reason we continue to hold it remains the same - bringing people together, celebrating our community and giving everyone an opportunity to be involved," she said. “We are incredibly excited about this year’s show and are looking forward to celebrating this very special milestone with the Wangaratta and wider North East community.” Please note, the Aerial Motorbikes and Dinkum Dinosaurs will not be appearing at the 2026 Wangaratta Show. * What's On In Brief * Moyhu Lions Country Market on Saturday The next Moyhu Lions County Market at the Moyhu Lions Park will be held on Saturday 19 September from 8am to 12pm. Browse a variety of stalls showcasing local produce, plants, art, craft, giftware and community interests. For stallholder bookings, contact Donna at 0408 295 563 or email moyhu.vic@lions.org.au, no stall fees. * Free platypus workshop Join in a free platypus workshop hosted by the Ovens Landcare Group on Saturday 19 September from 10am-12pm at the Wangaratta Small Bore Rifle Club, this hands-on event aims to deepen our understanding of platypus populations across the Ovens Catchment. Hear from a platypus expert and learn innovative species survey techniques that support real research. For more information contact Kerrie on 0418 427 730 or support@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au, to register visit https://events.humanitix.com/platypus-workshop-cusmlsqw * 'AMP IT UP' at free open mic night Join in a great night of live talent, good food and big-screen fun at the Wangaratta Barr Reserve on Saturday 19 September from 5-9pm. Hosted by the Wangaratta Youth and Rural City of Wangaratta, 'AMP IT UP' is a open mic night for 12 – 25 year olds to perform and all ages to enjoy, with food trucks and a screening of the Lego movie. For more information, visit https://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/AMP-IT-UP. * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 19 September at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. *