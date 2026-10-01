Wangaratta Show celebrates 160 years of community, country and connection

The Wangaratta Show is preparing to celebrate a very special milestone next weekend, with the 160th Wangaratta Show set to bring two big days of entertainment, agriculture, competitions, community spirit and family fun to the Wangaratta Showgrounds on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 October. For 160 years, the Wangaratta Show has been part of the fabric of the local community, providing an opportunity for people from across the region to come together, showcase their talents, celebrate agriculture and enjoy everything that makes a country show special. This year’s milestone celebration promises to continue that tradition, with plenty happening across the Showgrounds for visitors of all ages. While the Wangaratta Show continues to evolve, the heart of the event remains the same, celebrating the achievements of our local community, agricultural producers, exhibitors, competitors, performers and volunteers. The 2026 show will feature the much-loved show competition sections, providing opportunities for entrants of all ages and abilities to showcase their talents across horticulture, produce, crafts, cooking, photography, arts and other areas. The livestock sections will once again form an important part of the show, highlighting the agricultural heritage and expertise of the Wangaratta and North East Victorian region. With classes catering for children, amateurs and experienced exhibitors, the competition sections are an important part of what makes the Wangaratta Show unique. The show will offer visitors a mix of traditional country show favourites alongside some exciting attractions and entertainment. Wangaratta Show favourites, Sweet Buzz, will perform Friday on the main stage at the front gate and followed by the Australian Army Band, taking centre stage on Saturday, bringing its outstanding musical performance. Adding to the excitement of the 160th Wangaratta Show, the prestigious Lexus Melbourne Cup is set to visit the event on Friday 9 October, with 2024 Melbourne Cup-winning jockey and ambassador Robbie Dolan among the special guests expected to attend. Visitors can also expect to see a range of attractions including “Christopher Morant, Entertainer,” trade sites, food vendors and entertainment throughout the Showgrounds, ensuring there is plenty to see and do across both days. A particularly exciting addition to this year’s show will be an Emergency Services Precinct, bringing together some of the organisations that play such an important role in keeping the community safe. The Wangaratta Fire Brigades’ Group, Victoria Police, Ambulance Victoria, State Emergency Service and the Rural City of Wangaratta have all indicated their willingness to participate, with further emergency services involvement being explored. The precinct will provide an opportunity for show visitors, particularly children and families, to meet members of our emergency services, learn more about the work they do and get up close to some of the equipment used in their important roles. Organisers said the Wangaratta Show simply would not happen without the enormous contribution made by volunteers, exhibitors, stewards, judges, competitors, sponsors, businesses, community organisations and supporters. The 160th Show is a celebration of those people just as much as it is a celebration of the show itself. “Reaching 160 years is an incredible achievement and something the whole community can be proud of,” said Wangaratta Show secretary Charmane Bennett. “The Wangaratta Show has changed enormously over those 160 years, but the reason we continue to hold it remains the same - bringing people together, celebrating our community and giving everyone an opportunity to be involved. “We are incredibly excited about this year’s show and are looking forward to celebrating this very special milestone with the Wangaratta and wider North East community.” The 160th Wangaratta Show is not only an opportunity to reflect on the show’s long history, but also to look towards its future. The show continues to provide an important platform for agriculture, community groups, local businesses, performers, exhibitors and organisations to connect with the community. As the Wangaratta Show enters its 160th year, the committee is inviting the community to come along, support local exhibitors and businesses, enjoy the entertainment and attractions, and be part of this significant milestone. To view the schedule or purchase tickets, visit www.wangarattashow.org.au. Come along and celebrate 160 years of the Wangaratta Show.