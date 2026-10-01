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Wangaratta Show celebrates 160 years of community, country and connection

<p>BLAST FROM THE PAST: Crowds enjoying the sideshow alley at the Wangaratta Show in the 1960s. </p>\\n
<p>BLAST FROM THE PAST: Crowds enjoying the sideshow alley at the Wangaratta Show in the 1960s. </p>\\n

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Crowds enjoying the sideshow alley at the Wangaratta Show in the 1960s.

The Wangaratta Show is preparing to celebrate a very special milestone next weekend.
October 1, 2026 • 02:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 30 September, 2026