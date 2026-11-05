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Wangaratta women still facing long journeys for ADHD care despite state reforms

<p>THE NEXT STEP: Her Space Psychology director Melissa Land believes local access to ADHD-trained GPs should be a priority in future expansions of the program.</p>\\n
<p>THE NEXT STEP: Her Space Psychology director Melissa Land believes local access to ADHD-trained GPs should be a priority in future expansions of the program.</p>\\n

THE NEXT STEP: Her Space Psychology director Melissa Land believes local access to ADHD-trained GPs should be a priority in future expansions of the program.

Local psychologist calls for Wangaratta GPs to be included in ADHD training program
Jordan Duursma
November 5, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 4 November, 2026

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