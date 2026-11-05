Wangaratta women still facing long journeys for ADHD care despite state reforms

A local psychologist says women in Wangaratta and surrounding communities may continue to face barriers accessing timely ADHD diagnosis and treatment despite a major healthcare shift. The Victorian government announced 150 GPs who have completed specialised training delivered by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) can now diagnose, treat, and prescribe medication for adults and children aged six and over. The initiative aims to alleviate the burden on overburdened specialty areas like psychiatry and paediatrics, where patients have traditionally faced wait lists of up to a year and out-of-pocket costs running into the thousands. However, while clinics in Shepparton, Bendigo and Wodonga were included in the first round of the program, no local GP’s in Wangaratta are participating in the program. Her Space Psychology director Melissa Land said the absence of a Wangaratta clinic was disappointing given the rural city's role as a major health and service hub for North East Victoria. "This is a positive reform and one that has the potential to make a real difference for people living with ADHD," she said. "However, Wangaratta remains the largest regional centre without a clinic participating in the program. “For many local women and families, accessing ADHD care may still require significant travel and expense." The issue is particularly important for women and girls, who have historically been under-recognised and under-diagnosed. "We're seeing increasing numbers of women presenting for assessment after years, and sometimes decades, of trying to understand why life feels harder than it should," ms Melissa said. "Many have never considered ADHD because the condition has traditionally been associated with young boys. "We now know that women often present differently and can go undiagnosed for much longer." With Wangaratta serving as a major centre for surrounding communities including Benalla, Yarrawonga, Myrtleford, Mansfield and Bright, Her Space Psychology believes local access to ADHD-trained GPs should be a priority in future expansions of the program. "Women in North East Victoria deserve access to the same level of care as those living across the rest of the state," Melissa said. "The government has made an important start. “The next step is ensuring communities like Wangaratta are included in the program so local women can access diagnosis, treatment and support closer to home." Her Space Psychology supports the continuation and expansion of the program and is encouraging policymakers to consider Wangaratta and the broader North East region in future rounds. The state government said the RACGP, which delivered the training program, selected the 150 applicants using a prioritisation framework. The framework considered factors including geographical distribution, and GPs serving communities with higher needs and barriers to accessing healthcare. A careful approach to roll out will enable the Victorian government to apply insights from this phase to any future expansion of this program. Minister for Health Ingrid Stitt said Labor is making healthcare work better for busy families by making ADHD care easier and cheaper to access, no matter where you live. “No child or family should be left behind because of where they live - which is why we are rolling this out across all of Victoria,” she said.