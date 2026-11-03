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Warmer October falls short on rain

<p>RAIN FALLS SHORT: October brought 48mm of rain to Wangaratta, below the historical monthly mean of 51.6mm. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>RAIN FALLS SHORT: October brought 48mm of rain to Wangaratta, below the historical monthly mean of 51.6mm. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

RAIN FALLS SHORT: October brought 48mm of rain to Wangaratta, below the historical monthly mean of 51.6mm. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Rural city still above average yearly rainfall, despite warmer and drier than average October
Jordan Duursma
November 3, 2026 • 01:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 30 October, 2026
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