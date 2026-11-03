Warmer October falls short on rain

Wangaratta recorded a warmer-than-average October, with rainfall below the monthly historical mean despite a wet opening weekend, according to figures from the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Wangaratta Aerodrome weather station. October’s total rainfall was 48mm, with 42.4mm recorded in the first weekend of the month. The total fell below the monthly historical mean of 51.6mm, making it the 42nd driest October recorded in the past 100 years. The month’s rain brought the yearly rainfall total to date to 624mm, still well above the historical mean of 511.6mm. Temperatures were also above their historical averages. The mean minimum was 7.5 degrees Celsius, compared with the historical average of 6.5 degrees Celsius, while the mean maximum was 23.4 degrees Celsius, compared with 21.6 degrees Celsius. The month’s lowest minimum temperature was 2.1 degrees Celsius, recorded on Wednesday 7 October. The highest maximum temperature was 30.6 degrees Celsius, recorded on Saturday 24 October. Looking ahead, the BOM’s long-range forecast says rainfall is likely to be below average in the South East of Australia, while both daytime and overnight temperatures are very likely to be above average across most of the country.