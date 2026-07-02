Both May and June were notably warmer than usual.

At Wangaratta the mean minimum of 6.1 for May and 6.6 for June were the warmest since 1991 while the mean maximum turned out to be the warmest since 1957.

At Melbourne the mean maximum for May and June were the warmest since 1957; whilst the mean minimum was the warmest on record ; previous warmest was in 1991.

At Scoresby both May and June were the warmest ever in 63 years; the previous warmest being in 1987 which was a very wet year in Victoria, SA, NSW and Tasmania.

The summer of 1987-1988 was very hot.

Further north, Coonabarabran have had its warmest May and June since 1981, which led to very heavy rain in Victoria, which saw the least number of frosts with only three days of frost in June, the lowest since 1981, and 180mm of rain fall for the month in Wangaratta.