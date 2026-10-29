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Weekend of live music variety with Da Vinci Social Club

<p>FEAST OF ENTERTAINMENT: Rodney Vincent is among entertainers in the line-up for this year\\'s Wangaratta Music and Dance Festival at Da Vinci Social Club. </p>\\n
<p>FEAST OF ENTERTAINMENT: Rodney Vincent is among entertainers in the line-up for this year\\'s Wangaratta Music and Dance Festival at Da Vinci Social Club. </p>\\n

FEAST OF ENTERTAINMENT: Rodney Vincent is among entertainers in the line-up for this year's Wangaratta Music and Dance Festival at Da Vinci Social Club.

Da Vinci Social Club to host its Wangaratta Music and Dance Festival on 6-8 November.
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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