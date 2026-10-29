Weekend of live music variety with Da Vinci Social Club

Da Vinci Social Club (DVSC), in partnership with H&D Promotions, will be holding the annual DVSC Wangaratta Music and Dance Festival from Friday 6 to Sunday 8 November. Guests will be entertained all weekend, with live music provided by Rodney Vincent, Callum Gleeson, The Hoffmans, Tom Routledge, Kinta, Lizzie & Jo, Joe Music and DJ Graeme Greed. This event will cater to everyone’s dance preference, including the likes of rock n roll, line dancing, and old time/new vogue. And if you are not a dancer, you might like to just come and listen. Costs are as follows: Friday 6 November, 5pm to 10.30pm - $25. Saturday 7 November, 12pm to 10.30pm - $30. Sunday 8 November, 11am to 3pm - $25. A full weekend pass is available for $70, which will allow you to come and go throughout the entire weekend. Payment can be made at the door and EFTPOS is available. Bookings are preferred for seating purposes. To book your spot, contact Pip 0409 307 606 or email dvsc.wang@gmail.com.