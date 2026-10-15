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What lies beneath

<p>THE CEMETERY SEARCH CONTINUES: Whitefield Cemetery Trust members Jean Box and Lloydie Batten with David Hunter as he surveys the ground below.</p>\\n
<p>THE CEMETERY SEARCH CONTINUES: Whitefield Cemetery Trust members Jean Box and Lloydie Batten with David Hunter as he surveys the ground below.</p>\\n

THE CEMETERY SEARCH CONTINUES: Whitefield Cemetery Trust members Jean Box and Lloydie Batten with David Hunter as he surveys the ground below.

A ground disturbance search has been carried out at Whitfield Cemetery
October 15, 2026 • 01:00

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