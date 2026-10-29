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"World class" line-up for iconic Wangaratta festival

<p>SACRED RHYTHMS: Jazz pianist Bob Sedergreen and vocalist Carl Pannuzzo will bring gospel, blues, and soul to Holy Trinity Cathedral for the annual Jazz Mass on Sunday 1 November at 10am, as part of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues.</p>\\n
<p>SACRED RHYTHMS: Jazz pianist Bob Sedergreen and vocalist Carl Pannuzzo will bring gospel, blues, and soul to Holy Trinity Cathedral for the annual Jazz Mass on Sunday 1 November at 10am, as part of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues.</p>\\n

SACRED RHYTHMS: Jazz pianist Bob Sedergreen and vocalist Carl Pannuzzo will bring gospel, blues, and soul to Holy Trinity Cathedral for the annual Jazz Mass on Sunday 1 November at 10am, as part of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues.

It's time to get ready for the 36th Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blue
Jordan Duursma
October 29, 2026 • 05:00

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