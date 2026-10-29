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You can leave your wife, but you can never leave your family

<p>RELATABLE COMEDY: The Italian Divorce takes audiences on a laugh-out-loud journey through marriage breakdowns, family expectations and the beautiful chaos that comes with moving back home.</p>\\n
<p>RELATABLE COMEDY: The Italian Divorce takes audiences on a laugh-out-loud journey through marriage breakdowns, family expectations and the beautiful chaos that comes with moving back home.</p>\\n

RELATABLE COMEDY: The Italian Divorce takes audiences on a laugh-out-loud journey through marriage breakdowns, family expectations and the beautiful chaos that comes with moving back home.

Loud, heartfelt and irresistibly funny, The Italian Divorce is coming to Wangaratta this Sunday
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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