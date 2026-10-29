You can leave your wife, but you can never leave your family

Following sold-out seasons in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Adelaide, the smash-hit stage comedy 'The Italian Divorce' is coming to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre (WPACC) on Sunday 1 November at 7.30pm. A heartfelt and hilarious celebration of family, culture and second chances, The Italian Divorce takes audiences on a laugh-out-loud journey through marriage breakdowns, family expectations and the beautiful chaos that comes with moving back home. Created by acclaimed filmmaker and performer Frank Lotito and produced by Joe Accurso, the new Australian comedy follows Pino, a middle-aged man whose life is turned upside down when his wife kicks him out. With nowhere else to go, he reluctantly returns to his childhood home, only to discover that living with his parents may be even harder than saving his marriage. Packed with larger-than-life characters, sharp wit and plenty of heart, The Italian Divorce explores the universal challenges of love, loyalty and family dynamics through the lens of a loud and proudly Italian household. "I created the show as a love letter to all the loud, loyal and beautifully chaotic families we grew up with," said director and creator Frank Lotito. "It's funny, but it's also honest and painfully familiar. "Audiences have told us they see their own families on stage, which is exactly what I was hoping for." When Pino returns home, word spreads through the neighbourhood within hours. Mamma Lucia dishes out guilt in generous serves, Dad offers advice that hasn't changed since 1971, and their Greek neighbour Dimitri arrives with a bottle of ouzo and plenty of opinions. What follows is a hilarious family reunion, emotional reckoning and cultural celebration all rolled into one. “We’re thrilled to bring The Italian Divorce to WPACC,” said Tanya Camplin, venue manager at WPACC. “This is the kind of show that brings people together through laughter, shared experiences and a genuine sense of connection," she said. "Whether you come from a big Italian family or not, audiences will recognise the dynamics, traditions and relationships that make this production so relatable. "We’re excited to welcome local audiences to experience this laugh-out-loud Australian comedy.” As part of its 2026 national tour, the production will visit Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Wollongong and Wangaratta, bringing its unforgettable mix of humour, family and cultural nostalgia to audiences nationwide. For tickets and information, visit the WPACC website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. * What's On In Brief * Mt Bruno Picnic returns The popular annual Mt Bruno Picnic will return on Saturday 31 October, from 1pm to 4pm at the Mount Bruno Valley Picnic Area on Jones Rd in the Warby Ranges. The family-friendly event features traditional picnic games and races including egg-and-spoon, three-legged and sack races, as well as broom throwing and nail hammering competitions. Organisers encourage visitors to bring afternoon tea, water, picnic rugs and chairs. All children will receive a prize and a raffle will be drawn on the day, entry is by cash donation at the gate. * Annual art exhibition The Wangaratta Artists Society Annual Art Exhibition, celebrating the talent and diversity of artists from Wangaratta and the surrounding region, is open daily at 'The Studio' on Tone Road from 10am to 4pm until 3 November, with free entry. * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. *