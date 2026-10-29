Young people invited to get onboard 'Future Council' documentary

Chiltern Landcare Group invites the Indigo Shire community to a screening of the Future Council documentary, directed by Damon Garneau on 20 November. Damon Garneau (2040, That Sugar Film) takes eight children on the ultimate school excursion: a road trip across Europe to meet with powerful leaders and find solutions to our greatest environmental challenges. This is a coming-of-age journey that dares to imagine a brighter future. Millions of children around the world are frustrated by the dire lack of action to protect the planet and their future. Until now, their only avenue to express these concerns has been protesting on the streets. Garneau invited the children on the epic adventure across Europe in a school bus powered by biofuel. Their mission was to better understand the planet's predicament, explore solutions and, most importantly, take the conversation from the streets, into the boardrooms of some of the world's largest polluters and most influential companies. This inspiring and surprisingly humorous journey results in the children forming a 'Future Council' to advise and influence the world's most powerful companies on their decisions that impact nature. Chiltern Landcare Group is hoping to inspire younger people of the Indigo Shire to engage in this environmental movement through a youth-led panel discussion hosted after the screening. All ticket proceeds will go towards a youth designed Landcare project. There will be an opportunity for those interested in being involved to sign up after the screening. The film will be screened from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Chiltern Senior Citizens Hall, Conness Street, Chiltern. Bookings are required, via https://events.humanitix.com/future-council-film-screening-k4fuaf22. Light refreshments and supper will be provided. The Future Council Film Screening is supported by Chiltern Landcare Group, Indigo Shire Council, Bendigo Bank - Community Bank Beechworth & District and Ovens Landcare Network. For more information contact: Milli Gunner (Ovens Landcare Network) Via 0448 171 537 or milli@ovenslandcarenetwork.org.au.