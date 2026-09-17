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Zone not to proceed in Central North

<p>LIGHT OF DAY: Renewable energy projects in the area already in the planning phase will still navigate their process despite the decision not to declare the Central North Renewable Energy Zone. PHOTO: AlexGo/Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>LIGHT OF DAY: Renewable energy projects in the area already in the planning phase will still navigate their process despite the decision not to declare the Central North Renewable Energy Zone. PHOTO: AlexGo/Adobe Stock</p>\\n

LIGHT OF DAY: Renewable energy projects in the area already in the planning phase will still navigate their process despite the decision not to declare the Central North Renewable Energy Zone. PHOTO: AlexGo/Adobe Stock

Projects in region already in planning phase to continue process towards development.
Steve Kelly
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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