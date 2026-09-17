Zone not to proceed in Central North

Renewable energy projections already in the planning phase will continue to navigate government frameworks despite a decision not to declare a Central North Renewable Energy Zone (REZ). The Central North REZ, which would have included a small section of the Ovens Valley electorate, will not go ahead in what is being described as a win for objectors to solar facilities in the region. With no new transmission projects planned and many renewable energy projects already progressing in the area, VicGrid has determined there is limited capacity on the electricity grid to support a renewable energy zone. There are a significant number of solar generation projects already operating, approved or seeking connection in the region. This means it is likely most remaining capacity on the grid would be allocated before the new access regime associated with renewable energy zones is introduced. Nioka Solar is a 250MW facility, 10km south-west of Glenrowan, is in the planning stages near the Ovens Valley and a spokesperson for the development said the VicGrid change will not affect their plans. "It doesn't change the process as the existing situation is that there is no REZ and solar facilities have already been established without an REZ," a Nioka Solar spokesperson said. "Glenrowan is a solar precinct already and I think the cessation of the Central North REZ is aimed at Dookie and Goorambat." Nioka solar facility was in the community consultation stage and Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy said it is across the road from the Ovens Valley's southern boundary. "Most of my electorate still has the solar facilities going ahead at Meadow Creek and Dederang," he said. He said it was a big win for all the people who stood up against solar facilities on agricultural land, even though it won't affect existing projects. "It's a good step forward, but I just don't trust the government," Mr McCurdy said. "We're two months out from an election and decisions that get made now, they've had all the time in the world, why are they making decisions now. "It's like the government has gone ahead and pushed through what they could and now they've turned around and said we're listening to the people and we're going to stop doing this now." The Nationals have also introduced a bill around Agricultural and Food Security that will establish a framework for identifying strategic agricultural land and require the agricultural impacts of major developments to be properly assessed. VicGrid received feedback from community members and regional stakeholders on the proposed zone, with concerns raised around issues including biodiversity, flooding and the significance of agricultural land in some areas of the zone. They said this decision does not mean there won’t be renewable energy development in the area, with many solar and battery projects already well advanced. "Projects that are currently underway will continue to work through planning and connections approvals processes," VicGrid spokesperson said "Landholders retain the right to choose whether they want to host solar, wind or battery developments on their land. "We encourage landholders to discuss potential developments with their neighbours and seek the information they need to make informed decisions."