The Zonta Club of Wangaratta has named long-time fitness instructor and community volunteer Jenny Chivers as its 2026 Woman of the Year, the ninth consecutive recipient of the award recognising outstanding service in the region.

Established in 2018 by then president Jen Kirby, the award celebrates women who have made exceptional contributions to the local community.

Past recipients have included a burns nurse, teachers, foster carers and a range of dedicated volunteers, all recognised as humble achievers working with compassion to meet community needs.

Zonta member Lorna Williamson said Ms Chivers was a fitting recipient, with her decades of work supporting women’s health and wellbeing.

“Jenny is and has been an exemplary advocate and role model for women and girls for over 35 years," she said.

"With incredible energy and endurance she delivers health and fitness to women of all ages who live in Wangaratta and surrounds.”

Ms Williamson highlighted Ms Chivers’ work not only at the aquatic centre, but also her efforts to reach women who may be marginalised due to age, ability or access.

“By offering inclusive and affordable exercise programs, these classes provide women with an emotionally safe space to step away from their roles and express themselves without fear of judgement,” she said.

“This improves mental health outcomes, socialisation and boosts self confidence, which can enable lasting positive change in these women’s lives.”

Ms Chivers has also played a key role in organising the Women’s Dance Party fundraiser.

“During the last two years, Jenny has contributed many hours in a volunteer capacity to prepare, promote and host two hugely successful fundraising events,” Ms Williamson said.

“Attracting a diverse crowd of over 130 women aged 18 to 90 for a night of joyful dancing and socialising.”

The first event raised $4000 for the Centre Against Violence, while the second raised $5000 for the Beautiful You Program, supporting local women undergoing cancer treatment.

Ms Williamson said Ms Chivers’ leadership helped create welcoming environments that encourage connection.

“Jenny’s natural leadership and passion for bringing women together in a safe and inviting space is so important to encourage and support socialisation, which can be key to wellbeing,” she said.

Ms Chivers said she was surprised, humbled, excited and extremely honoured to win this prestigious award.

“I’m hugely thankful to Zonta and the two wonderful ladies who nominated me," she said.

Ms Chivers said her long involvement in group fitness had been both rewarding and meaningful.

“I have been teaching group fitness classes for over 40 years and it has been a significant part of my life,” she said.

“The absolutely best part is all the friends I am constantly making and the connections with a wide community of people of all ages.

“It is heartwarming to have a positive impact on people’s daily lives.

“The social interaction between participants and the friendships they build with each other are an added bonus.”

Ms Chivers said it has been a wonderful event to be involved with over the past three years alongside her co-host Brooke Winzer.

“The positive energy and fun times with our growing team of volunteers, my class participants and many other local women all dancing the night away is just so special, as is raising funds for local programs that need support.

“This Zonta award has encouraged me to try and keep going"