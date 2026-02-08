Myrrhee will host the Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program's next Old School Night Out on 14 March.

The third leg of the current four-event program, which will conclude with a night at Moyhu on 18 April, the evening promises dancing, connection and good, old-fashioned country hospitality.

All ages are welcome to attend the event between 6.30pm and 10.30pm at the Myrrhee Hall, which features music by Sweet Buzz.

The $15 ticket price (kids 15 and under are free) includes supper provided by the Myrrhee Hall Committee, and those attending are asked to BYO drinks.

Tickets are available via trybooking or at the door.

All profits will go towards the Myrrhee Hall history book project.

The Myrrhee and Moyhu events will be the final two shows of the Old School Night Out initiative sponsored by Grit and Resilience.

They will bring to nine the total of 'nights out' held across the Rural City of Wangaratta since July, 2023.

The halls and groups the program has worked with for the events are contributing to a 'how to guide' which will appear in future on the Grit and Resilience website.

Bek Nash-Webster, Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program coordinator, said Old School Night Out, had been an extremely successful concept.

Along with the annual Grit and Resilience Festival, it will feature in her presentation this March to the Preventative Mental Health Conference being held in Sydney.