I believe that as an Australian society, we operated up until three years ago on the basis of respecting each individual, equally.

It was where we were able to debate issues quietly, listening to each other and deciding who had put forward the best argument.

People didn’t go around, marching in the streets every week, shouting slogans, waving placards and flags.

Now, our Australian Jewish friends live under an enormous amount of stress and fear for their safety, particularly since the Bondi massacre on 14 December 2025.

I was disappointed to read John van Riet’s letter (Chronicle 28/1), which appeared to focus solely on actual incidents and other alleged incidents that were said to involve the Israeli Defence Force and Jewish settlers in the disputed West Bank and Gaza.

No mention was made in Mr van Riet’s letter, of in Gaza, Palestinian Hamas executing many people who had dared to protest against them, suggesting that they disarm.

Nor was any mention made of Iran’s ruling regime, whose policies have seen countrywide, water and electricity shortages, the currency crash and inflation reach 40 per cent, and when tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets the regime sent out police and militia squads who have reportedly killed up to 30,000 protesters and arrested thousands more.

There is much more to the Middle East story than what might be happening in Israel and Gaza.

And Australian Jews are not responsible for any of it and should be treated with respect and care as our neighbours and fellow Australians.

John Moore, Wangaratta

***

Inquiry into Longwood bushfire to reveal shortfalls

I welcomed the parliamentary bushfire inquiry into the Longwood bushfire, as regional families deserve answers, accountability and emergency systems they can trust.

The inquiry was essential to ensure the experiences of affected communities were properly heard and that failures identified during the fire season were addressed.

The only way our community will get honest answers about what happened this fire season is through a formal, independent inquiry that puts the voices of frontline volunteers, families and farmers at the centre.

Victorians deserve to know why calls for help went unanswered, why prevention work fell short and why promised resources failed to arrive, because lessons not learned now will cost lives next summer.

This bushfire season has had a devastating impact on communities across regional Victoria and this inquiry will ensure we take a hard, honest look at how our systems performed when people needed them most.

The inquiry must focus on practical issues such as emergency warnings, power and telecommunications reliability, evacuation planning and coordination between agencies and emergency services.

People need confidence that the systems designed to protect them will work in the most challenging conditions.

I acknowledge the extraordinary efforts of CFA volunteers and emergency service personnel during the fires.

The commitment shown by volunteers and first responders was outstanding.

This inquiry must support them by ensuring our emergency management systems are fit for purpose.

I encourage residents impacted by the fires to engage with the inquiry process when submissions open.

I will continue to advocate strongly to make sure regional voices remain central throughout this inquiry.

MP for Euroa, Annabelle Cleeland