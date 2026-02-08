An enthusiastic crowd of close to 400 people gathered in the Alpine MDF Theatre on Wednesday, 4 February as the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre officially launched its 2026 theatre season.

The event caps off what is a complex task for the WPACC team, who spend years curating a program which covers all bases and diverse areas of interests for their broad local audience.

Venue manager Tanya Camplin welcomed everyone to the event before inviting Uncle Kevin Cooper to perform a Welcome to Country.

Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant then conducted the official opening, before guest James Anderson, CEO of Alpine MDF Industries, spoke of the business and its ongoing sponsorship and support for creativity and innovation in the region.

Ms Camplin briefly reflected on the past year, revealing that more than 31,000 tickets were sold in 2025, with 95 performances held, and over 108,700 people coming through the centre's doors.

She said this year's program once again celebrated the magic of live performance in all its forms including theatre, music, comedy, dance, storytelling and family entertainment.

"These numbers reflect not just activity, but the importance of people coming together to share experiences in this space," she said.

"This year’s performances invite you to dive into rich, engaging experiences and revel in the joy of live performance.

"We are excited to welcome both returning and new audiences to experience it with us."

On the lineup for children and families this year are theatrical adaptions of much-loved picture books Spot and Where Is the Green Sheep? while families with older children will enjoy YOU & ME and the Land of the Lost Things, offering a magical and heartfelt journey into a world where forgotten objects come alive.

Rounding out the family program is the high energy Trash Test Dummies Circus, packed with laugh out loud physical comedy and acrobatic brilliance.

Ms Camplin said this year WPACC is also inviting local schools to explore the arts, working with the Wangaratta Art Gallery and Wangaratta Library to offer unique, free guided experiences that introduce students to the full spectrum of arts, culture and creativity in the Rural City of Wangaratta, which will be tailored to suit different age groups and learning goals.

The matinee program was introduced and will begin with Late, Late at Night – The Rick Springfield Story in March, followed by the Victorian Welsh Choir in May, while Silvie Paladino will visit in September to perform The Songs of Eva Cassidy.

There will also be two Steinway on Stage performances this year - intimate twilight concerts where musicians perform with Wangaratta’s magnificent Steinway Grand Piano - delivered in partnership between the WPACC, council and the Goulburn and North East Arts Alliance's newly formed Steinway Interest Group – Friends of the Steinway.

The main stage program for 2026 includes the always popular Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, there will be a Cluedunnit – Murder Mystery Dinner: Murders on the Nile, and GRIMM, a bold and inventive re imagining of the Brothers Grimm fairy tales.

Rachel Beck will visit Wangaratta to present the powerful and deeply human work, In Their Own Words, and audiences will have the opportunity to see one of the great works of dramatic literature, when Bell Shakespeare presents Macbeth.

Following the sneak peak at the program, Ms Camplin welcomed new café and catering services operator, Adam Pizzini to the stage, saying his arrival - with Intermezzo re-opening last week - marked "an exciting new chapter in WPACC’s hospitality offerings".

Patrons were then reminded they had the opportunity to become theatre seat sponsors, providing a variety of benefits to the sponsor as well as being a lasting legacy, before Ms Camplin invited councillors Dave Fuller and Allison Winters to help draw the winners of six lucky door prizes, who took home a variety of show tickets and refreshment vouchers.

Ms Camplin said while the venue was thrilled to welcome nationally acclaimed performers, it was also proud to host local schools, children and the many community-based groups who used the space.

She said as a seven day a week operation, the success of the venue was built "entirely on the dedication, professionalism and sheer hard work of her staff" who she described as "supportive, generous and passionate."

Ms Camplin also thanked her "extraordinary" volunteer team, seat sponsors and council representatives and staff, including Simone Nolan and Stephen Swart, for their support.

"What audiences see on stage is only possible because of the countless hours, problem solving and teamwork that happens behind the scenes," she said.

"Here’s to a fantastic year filled with laughter, applause and live performances locally."