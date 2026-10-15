4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,270,000

Location: 7 Olive Street, Wangaratta

Land: 765m2 approx.

Showcasing striking contemporary architecture, premium finishes and exceptional attention to detail, this custom-built residence delivers a sophisticated standard of family living in a class of its own.

Beautifully designed to balance modern elegance with everyday functionality, the rendered home offers four generous bedrooms plus a dedicated study, providing flexibility for growing families, professionals or those seeking additional space to work from home.

The luxurious master suite is a private retreat, complete with a designer ensuite and spacious walk-in robe and dressing room.

At the heart of the home, the expansive open-plan living and dining area makes an impressive statement with soaring cathedral ceilings and an abundance of natural light filtering through thoughtfully positioned glazing.

The premium chef's kitchen is equally impressive, featuring stone benchtops, an island breakfast bar, quality appliances and a well-appointed butler's pantry, combining style with outstanding practicality.

Polished concrete flooring with gas hydronic heating creates a sleek, contemporary finish throughout the living areas, while quality bedroom carpets provide warmth and comfort.

Double-glazed windows and ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling further enhance year-round comfort.

The stylish family bathroom is appointed with quality fixtures and finishes, while excellent indoor-outdoor flow creates an inviting setting for entertaining and relaxed family living.

Outside, beautifully established native gardens, automated irrigation systems and inviting lawns create an attractive outdoor environment.

An electric front gate enhances privacy and security, complemented by an exceptional four-car garage offering abundant vehicle accommodation and storage.

Combining architectural distinction, luxurious appointments and thoughtful design, this outstanding residence presents a rare opportunity to secure a premium family home where quality, comfort and contemporary style come together seamlessly.