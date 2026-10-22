4 Bed 1 Bath 1 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $549,000

Location: 25 Clark Street, Wangaratta

Land: 675m² approx.

Offering space, comfort and convenience, this well-maintained brick veneer home presents an excellent opportunity for families, first-home buyers and investors alike.

It features three bedrooms plus a dedicated study, ideal for working from home or additional flexibility to suit your needs

The spacious kitchen features ample cabinetry, generous bench space, dishwasher, electric cooking and a large island bench, seamlessly connecting with the dining area.

Ducted evaporative cooling throughout, a gas wall heater and an original refrigerated wall unit provide multiple options for year-round comfort.

Undercover entertaining area, complemented by established gardens, existing veggie patches offers plenty of room to enjoy outdoor living or add your own personal touch

Excellent shedding or garage option offers versatile space for storage, hobbies or a workshop.

Conveniently positioned within easy reach of Wangaratta CBD, the train station, local schools, sporting facilities and everyday shopping, makes this an appealing location for a range of buyers.

Arrange your inspection today by contacting Danial Siperki or Isabel West https://tinyurl.com/3te5369t.