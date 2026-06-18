3 Bed 1 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Hugh Amery Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $795,000

Location: 45 Gibbs Lane Moyhu

Land: 40 acres approx.

If you are currently in the market for a lifestyle opportunity, look no further.

Set on approximately 40 acres with beautiful valley views, this well-presented lifestyle property offers privacy and peace just under five minutes from the township of Moyhu.

The three-bedroom brick veneer home features a spacious open-plan living and dining area with combustion wood heater, split system heating and cooling, and evaporative cooling.

The kitchen includes electric cooking appliances, dishwasher and ample fridge/freezer space, while the bathroom offers a shower, separate bath and separate toilet.

Outside, enjoy a large enclosed entertaining area ideal for year-round use.

Infrastructure includes a double carport, open bay garden storage and a large 7m x 12m workshop shed with concrete floor, power and lighting.

The property is well suited to hobby farming with undercover steel cattle yards, loading ramp, two dams for stock water, an 18-panel solar system and multiple water tanks for household use.

The rear of the property features a picturesque ridgeline which offers incredible views over the beautiful King Valley.

For more information or to book your private inspection today contact Hugh Amery on 0487 777 311.