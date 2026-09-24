4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,225,000

Location: 64 Cambridge Drive, Wangaratta

Land: 756m2 approx.

A rare opportunity awaits in the prestigious Cambridge Estate, where this exceptional family residence combines generous proportions, quality finishes and a peaceful rural outlook.

Positioned on a 756sqm approx. allotment and backing directly onto farmland, the home offers uninterrupted views across open paddocks while remaining close to schools, parks, sporting facilities and the best of Wangaratta.

The sense of space continues inside, with approximately 38sqm of living space and a thoughtfully designed floorplan catering to relaxed family living and effortless entertaining.

Open plan kitchen, dining and living, featuring stone benchtops, gas cooking, a dishwasher and a versatile two-way butler's pantry.

This inviting area flows seamlessly to the expansive north-facing alfresco, sparkling tiled pool and established low-maintenance gardens.

The luxurious master suite includes a double-vanity ensuite and private access to a porch overlooking the pool and rural landscape.

Three additional bedrooms are complemented by a stylish family bathroom, powder room and children's retreat or third living area.

A separate formal lounge provides further flexibility.

With evaporative cooling, gas ducted heating, quality finishes throughout and a striking façade featuring exposed rafters and timber windows, this outstanding home delivers comfort, privacy and an enviable lifestyle.

Contact Danial Siperki at Harcourts Wangaratta for an inspection.