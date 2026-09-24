Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Auction: 2 October if not sold prior

Location: 64 White Post Road Everton

Land: 159 acres approx.

A property with genuine rarity, this farm has not been offered to the open market since 1978.

After almost five decades, the Johnson family is now offering this tightly held property via auction on 2 October 2026, unless sold prior.

Ideally positioned on the edge of the popular Everton township, this superb 159-acre (approx.) holding offers an outstanding opportunity to secure a well-established and highly functional rural property, complete with excellent infrastructure, water security and dual sealed road frontage.

The property features multiple potential homesites, with beautiful undulating country providing an appealing mix of productivity and lifestyle appeal.

The land is thoughtfully divided into four main paddocks plus two holding paddocks, allowing for efficient livestock management.

Pastures have been thoroughly looked after throughout the years with extensive fertiliser history.

Water security is well catered for, with multiple dams strategically positioned throughout the property providing reliable stock water.

Quality infrastructure includes steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp, excellent hay and machinery shedding (hay shed 10.5mx18.5 and skillion 8mx18.5m).

The front paddock has recently been sown to Italian rye, while the rear paddocks are predominantly established with rye and phalaris perennial pastures.

With the hard work already completed, this is a genuine turn-key farming operation, ready to be farmed from day one.

An exceptional opportunity to secure a productive grazing property with strong infrastructure, reliable stock water and the convenience of being positioned on the edge of Everton township.

For more information contact Hugh Amery at Harcourts Wangaratta.