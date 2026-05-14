Privately nestled within the picturesque foothills of the Mount Pilot National Park, 'Granite Springs' presents an exceptional lifestyle opportunity on approximately 52 acres of peaceful countryside.

Offering a harmonious blend of rustic charm, sustainability and modern comfort, this unique property delivers the ideal rural retreat while remaining conveniently located within approximately 25 minutes of both Wangaratta and the historic township of Beechworth.

The charming granite and cedar residence immediately captures attention with its impressive vaulted pine-lined ceilings and warm, inviting atmosphere.

Designed for comfortable country living, the home features three spacious bedrooms with storage, a beautiful timber kitchen complete with a feature wood combustion stove, and a separate lounge room showcasing slate flooring, expansive windows and stunning rural outlooks.

Wood heating and evaporative cooling ensure year-round comfort across every season.

Surrounding the home is a beautifully paved verandah that seamlessly flows to a wonderful alfresco area, providing the perfect setting to relax, entertain or simply take in the tranquil natural surrounds.

Outside, the property continues to impress with established gardens, an orchard, chook pen and four dams, all supported by approximately 75,000 litres of water storage.

A standout feature of 'Granite Springs' is its impressive energy infrastructure, including an 11.5kW solar panel system, 16.8kW LEG Gel (BAE) battery storage system and a 48 volt grid tie inverter delivering efficient energy management.

Excellent shedding includes a substantial three-bay shed with concrete floor along with a double carport complete with a 7kW Zappi EV charger.

Offering privacy, sustainability and an enviable country lifestyle, 'Granite Springs' is a rare opportunity to secure an idyllic rural holding in a highly sought-after location.

AT A GLANCE

Bed: 3 | Bath: 1 | Car: 2 |

Agent: Garry Nash Real Estate & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $995,000

Land: 20.77ha (52 acres)

Location: 419 Old Coach Road, Byawatha