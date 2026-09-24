4 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $750,000 - $795,000

Location: 1622 Wangaratta-Whitfield Road, Docker

Land: 3544m2 approx.

This amazing family home is situated on approx. 3544m2 in a great location between Wangaratta and Moyhu, on the doorstep to the beautiful King Valley Wine Region.

The home has a steel frame construction and has been built to a high standard by a trusted local builder and would suit a new home buyer.

The layout consists of four separate bedrooms, main bathroom, plus ensuite and walk-in wardrobe to the main and built-in robes to all other bedrooms.

The dining area is open plan with quality kitchen and appliances, breakfast bar, stone benchtops, dishwasher plus a second lounge/theatre room.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with zoned ducted refrigerated heating and cooling plus a high quality wood combustion heater in the main living are with a return vent to the bedrooms.

Other features include ceiling fans to bedrooms and living area, double glazed windows, some internal walls with insulation (sound proofing) and externally concrete footpath all the way around the house.

Externally there is a sensational north facing undercover outdoor area, and an oversized double brick garage with remote access and internal access to the house.

Water is well catered for with two approx. 45,000 litres rainwater tanks for household use plus a whole new bore system including submersible pump at approximately 10m deep for garden use which is connected to an automated sprinkler system.

Please contact Paul Reid at Harcourts Wangaratta now to arrange your private inspection.