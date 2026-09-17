Bed: 3 | Bath: 2 | Car 3

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $595,000

Location: 18 Thomas Wedge Drive, Wangaratta

Land: 457m2 approx.

Offering a comfortable, low-maintenance lifestyle in a modern setting, 18 Thomas Wedge Drive presents an appealing opportunity for families, first-home buyers, downsizers and investors alike.

This well-presented three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home has been thoughtfully designed for easy living, with new carpet throughout adding a fresh and inviting feel.

At the heart of the home is a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, providing a welcoming space for everyday family life and entertaining.

A second living area adds valuable flexibility, whether utilised as a children’s retreat, home office, guest space or quiet sitting room.

The master bedroom is privately positioned and features the added convenience of a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are well suited to family members or guests.

Year-round comfort is assured with ducted gas heating, evaporative cooling and split systems.

Outside, the paved entertaining area provides the perfect setting for relaxed outdoor dining, weekend BBQs or gatherings with family and friends.

Secure vehicle accommodation is well catered for with a double garage plus a third secured carport, offering plenty of space for vehicles, a trailer or additional storage.

Combining comfort, practicality and low-maintenance living, this property is an excellent choice for those seeking a home that is ready to enjoy, while also presenting strong appeal for investors looking for a quality addition to their portfolio.