Bed: 5 Bath:2 Car: 2

AGENT Garry Nash & Co

PHONE (03) 5722 2663

PRICE $920,000

LAND 1.206ha (2.98ac)

LOCATION Lot 1, 1573 Snow Road, Milawa

A rare opportunity exists to secure a landmark piece of Milawa’s rich history with the iconic ‘Ercildoon Homestead’.

Originally built in 1884, this grand solid brick residence of approximately 900m² offers the chance to restore and transform a magnificent period home into an exceptional country estate.

Rich in character and timeless charm, the homestead features five bedrooms including a main suite with ensuite, a central family bathroom, three spacious living areas, study, cellar, return verandahs and a traditional fernery.

Original features throughout reflect the craftsmanship and grandeur of the era, while modern comforts include evaporative cooling, wood fire heating and solar power.

Positioned in the heart of the Milawa township, the property enjoys an enviable location just 400 metres from the renowned Brown Brothers cellar door and moments from the region’s celebrated gourmet attractions.

The property is exceptionally well equipped with a substantial 460m² approx. fully powered drive-through truck shed and workshop, along with original blacksmith facilities, shearing shed and stables.

Mature trees, generous Snow Road frontage and reliable well water further enhance this unique lifestyle and restoration opportunity.