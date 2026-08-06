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74492.0
Bed: 4 | Bath: 2 | Car 2
Agent: Garry Nash & Co
Phone: (03) 5722 2663
Price: $949,000
Location: 19 Mackay Street, Eldorado
Land: 1.63ha (4.03 acres) approx.
Offering the perfect blend of space, comfort and country lifestyle appeal, this beautifully renovated property is set on approximately 1.63 hectares (4.03 acres) in a peaceful Eldorado setting, within easy walking distance of the township and just 15 minutes from Wangaratta.
The renovated four-bedroom, two-bathroom home combines character with modern comfort, featuring high ceilings, an updated kitchen and multiple living spaces.
Evaporative cooling, split systems, gas fire and wood fire ensure year-round comfort.
Outside, the property is equally impressive, with exceptional shedding including a substantial powered shed with concrete floor, water and an established man cave, plus a second powered shed ideal for a workshop or additional storage.
Solar, rainwater tanks and a reliable bore provide excellent water and energy infrastructure, while the fenced paddock with run-in horse shelter offers plenty of scope for hobby farming, horses or simply enjoying the space and freedom of a rural lifestyle.
With its combination of modern living, versatile shedding and a sought-after country setting, this is an outstanding opportunity to embrace a more relaxed way of life.