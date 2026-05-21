4 Bed 2 Bath 4 Car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $925,000 - $975,000

Location: 671 Benalla-Whitfield Road, Greta South

Land: 4.11 acres

This superb family home sits on approx. 4.11 acres with an approx. 3.5 acre creek frontage grazing licence in a peaceful location in the beautiful Fifteen Mile Creek Valley at Greta South.

It is central to Wangaratta, Benalla and the King Valley.

The home consists of four bedrooms with the main bedroom having a walk-in robe and ensuite and the other two bedrooms having built-in wardrobes, plus a separate large bedroom/guest room.

Heating and cooling are well catered for with ducted refrigerated split system heating and cooling throughout plus a separate split system air conditioner in the guest room. There is also a wood combustion heater in the lounge room and family room plus electric cooking and solar/electric hot water service and a 5kw Solar system.

Externally the outdoor living area is sensational with a decked BBQ area, built in BBQ plus a solar heated swimming pool to cool in the summer months.

Separate to the house is a rustic self-contained one-bedroom log cabin currently set up as an accommodation option on the Hip Camp website with strong returns for side income to the property.

Shedding is well catered for with an extensive workshop currently set up for woodworking plus a studio ideal for arts and crafts, and two separate carports ideal for your caravan/boat and car storage.

There is also a handy garden shed for all your garden tools and mud brick shed ideal as a wine cellar with extra storage plus a cool room.

Water is via rainwater tanks for household use and garden water is either pumped from the Fifteen Mile Creek or a drag line on the property.

There is a wide range of established shrubs, flowering trees and fruit and nut trees to keep you self-sufficient, plus the creekside setting will make for many family gatherings and BBQs for the rest of your life.

The property is presented immaculately and is a credit to the current owners, contact Paul Amery now for your private inspection.