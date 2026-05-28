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Bed: 4 Bath: 2 Car: 2
AGENT Garry Nash & Co
PHONE (03) 5722 2663
PRICE TBC
LAND 823m² approx.
LOCATION 1 Maple Circuit, Wangaratta
Positioned in Wangaratta's highly regarded Cambridge Estate, this modern family residence delivers the perfect balance of comfort, space and functionality for growing families.
Set on a generous 823m² (approx.) allotment in a quiet and family-friendly location, the home has been thoughtfully designed to cater for both relaxed everyday living and effortless entertaining.
The spacious master suite is privately positioned and features a walk-in robe along with a stylish ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are well sized and serviced by a central family bathroom.
A separate study provides the ideal space for those working from home, studying or needing additional flexibility.
At the heart of the home, the light-filled open plan kitchen, dining and family area creates a welcoming atmosphere for family gatherings.
The kitchen is beautifully appointed with stone benchtops, gas cooktop, quality appliances and a practical butler’s pantry offering excellent storage and preparation space.
A formal lounge room adds further appeal, providing a peaceful retreat to sit and unwind.
Step outside to the alfresco entertaining area overlooking the landscaped backyard, perfect for hosting family and friends year-round.
Comfort is assured with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling throughout the home.
Completing the package is a double remote garage with internal access plus a powered 6m x 3m shed, ideal for storage, hobbies or workshop space.
A quality home in a sought-after location, this is an outstanding opportunity to secure modern family living at its finest.