Bed: 4 Bath: 2 Car: 2

AGENT Garry Nash & Co

PHONE (03) 5722 2663

PRICE TBC

LAND 823m² approx.

LOCATION 1 Maple Circuit, Wangaratta

Positioned in Wangaratta's highly regarded Cambridge Estate, this modern family residence delivers the perfect balance of comfort, space and functionality for growing families.

Set on a generous 823m² (approx.) allotment in a quiet and family-friendly location, the home has been thoughtfully designed to cater for both relaxed everyday living and effortless entertaining.

The spacious master suite is privately positioned and features a walk-in robe along with a stylish ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms are well sized and serviced by a central family bathroom.

A separate study provides the ideal space for those working from home, studying or needing additional flexibility.

At the heart of the home, the light-filled open plan kitchen, dining and family area creates a welcoming atmosphere for family gatherings.

The kitchen is beautifully appointed with stone benchtops, gas cooktop, quality appliances and a practical butler’s pantry offering excellent storage and preparation space.

A formal lounge room adds further appeal, providing a peaceful retreat to sit and unwind.

Step outside to the alfresco entertaining area overlooking the landscaped backyard, perfect for hosting family and friends year-round.

Comfort is assured with ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling throughout the home.

Completing the package is a double remote garage with internal access plus a powered 6m x 3m shed, ideal for storage, hobbies or workshop space.

A quality home in a sought-after location, this is an outstanding opportunity to secure modern family living at its finest.