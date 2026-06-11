Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $915,000

Location: 1 Maple Circuit, Wangaratta

Land: 823m² approx.

Situated in the sought-after Cambridge Estate, this modern family home combines space, comfort and practicality on a generous 823m² (approx.) allotment.

Designed with growing families in mind, the home features four bedrooms, including a spacious master suite with walk-in robe and ensuite.

A separate study offers flexibility for those working from home, while a formal lounge provides an additional living space to relax and unwind.

The heart of the home is the light-filled open-plan kitchen, dining and family area.

Well-appointed with stone benchtops, quality appliances, gas cooking and a butler’s pantry, the kitchen is both stylish and functional.

Step outside to the undercover alfresco area overlooking the landscaped backyard, creating the perfect setting for entertaining family and friends.

Ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling ensure year-round comfort throughout.

Completing the package is a double remote garage with internal access and a powered 6m x 3m shed, ideal for storage, hobbies or workshop use.

A quality home in a family-friendly location, offering an outstanding lifestyle opportunity.