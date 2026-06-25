Bed 3 Bath 1 Car 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $995,000

Location: 419 Old Coach Road, Byawatha

Land; 20.77ha (52Ac) approx.

Privately nestled in the picturesque foothills of Mount Pilot National Park, 'Granite Springs' offers an exceptional lifestyle opportunity on approximately 52 acres of peaceful countryside.

Combining rustic charm, sustainability and modern comfort, this unique rural retreat is located within approximately 25 minutes of both Wangaratta and Beechworth.

The charming granite and cedar residence showcases impressive vaulted pine-lined ceilings and a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Designed for comfortable country living, the home features three spacious bedrooms with storage, a timber kitchen complete with a feature wood combustion stove, and a separate lounge with slate flooring, expansive windows and beautiful rural outlooks.

Wood heating and evaporative cooling provide year-round comfort.

Outside, a paved verandah flows to an inviting alfresco area overlooking established gardens, orchard, chook pen and four dams, supported by approximately 75,000 litres of water storage.

Energy efficiency is enhanced by an 11.5kW solar system, 16.8kW battery storage and 48 Volt grid tie inverter.

Excellent shedding includes a substantial three-bay shed, double carport and 7kW Zappi EV charger.

'Granite Springs' delivers privacy, sustainability and an enviable country lifestyle.