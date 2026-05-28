Bed: 4 Bath:2 Car: 2

AGENT Garry Nash & Co

PHONE (03) 5722 2663

PRICE $$1,395,000

LAND 1.12ha

LOCATION 273 River Road, Tarrawingee

Beautifully renovated with exceptional attention to detail, this impressive lifestyle property perfectly combines modern comfort with rural practicality.

Featuring four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two spacious living zones, the home is enhanced by striking vaulted ceilings that create a wonderful sense of light and space throughout.

The stunning designer kitchen forms the heart of the home, showcasing elegant New York marble benchtops along with premium Bosch and Electrolux appliances.

Quality finishes continue throughout with marble bathroom vanities, luxurious wool carpets, plantation shutters and bespoke window furnishings adding style and sophistication.

Designed for modern living, the property includes a substantial 10kWh solar system, Powerwall batteries and an EV charger located in the oversized double garage.

Outdoors, the property offers excellent infrastructure including a large machinery shed, workshop, hay shed and extensive storage options.

Water security is well catered for with multiple tanks, a reliable well and updated pumps and filtration systems.

Surrounded by beautifully irrigated gardens, the private outdoor entertaining area provides the perfect place to relax and enjoy the peaceful rural setting, conveniently located close to Beechworth, Wangaratta and Milawa.