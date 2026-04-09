4 bed 2 bath 2 car

Agent: Harcourts Wangaratta

Phone: 03 5722 9444

Price: $1,050,000 - $1,150,000

Location: 3 Tathra Place, Wangaratta

Land: 4446m2

This is a lifestyle property with craftsman's-built home set on 4,446m2 (one acre) located in a quiet location with gum tree backdrop.

It features spacious open plan kitchen, living and dining area with direct access to the large undercover outdoor area.

Kitchen features include an island bench, dishwasher, gas stove, electric oven, good bench space and storage.

The are three bedrooms plus home office or potential 4th bedroom, the primary bedroom offers large walk-in robe and ensuite.

The remaining guest bedrooms all contain built-in robes.

Ensuring the climate remains comfortable all year round, the home provides ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling and split system reverse cycle.

You'll also save electricity costs with the 32 panel solar unit and 10kw battery package.

The property is beautifully set with established gardens and lawns for easy mowing and an abundance of space for entertaining, kids and pets.

A bore supplies water to the gardens, with town water connection to the home.

Perfectly set on over one acre backing on to a creek reserve with no rear neighbors, the property also features a double tandem carport (10m x 3.6m), extensive shedding (21m x 8) with concrete floor and power, an additional purpose-built shedding with high beam perfect for caravan or boat storage (8.5m x 5m).

All this and still well located within minutes' drive from town, close to Cathedral College (P-12) and local shops.

Please contact Danial Siperki at Harcourts Real Estate to arrange a private inspection on 0400 027 473.