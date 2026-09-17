A new squad determined to create its own history

Wangaratta Rovers C grade squad is focussed on achieving its own place in Ovens and Murray history when it competes against the old enemy in this weekend's grand final. Coach Deb Doyle said with four players remaining from last year’s premiership team, there is plenty of enthusiasm about the opportunity to go back-to-back, but it wasn't a distraction for the team's mindset. "Those players know what it feels like to win a grand final and would obviously love to experience that again but for the players who have joined the side this year, their motivation is just as strong; they want the opportunity to be part of a successful grand final team in their own right," she said. "So while last year is part of our story, Sunday is really about this group and what they can achieve together." It's that opportunity for all the players and support staff to share that experience together that is the best part about the day for Doyle. "There is nothing quite like grand final week and grand final day, the atmosphere, the nerves, the crowd and having the whole club there supporting you," she said. "A lot of work goes into getting to this point that people don't necessarily see. "When the girls take the court on Sunday, I want them to take a moment to appreciate that they've earned the opportunity. "Having watched the preliminary final from the other side of the world, I think being physically courtside on Sunday might feel particularly special this year." Managing the occasion without letting the occasion manage the squad, however, provides the biggest challenge for the coach. "There is so much happening around a grand final that isn't part of a normal home-and-away game; bigger crowds, more noise, nerves and excitement," Doyle said. "Ultimately, once that first whistle goes, it is still seven against seven. "We need to settle quickly, trust each other and play our netball. "We know Magpies extremely well and there hasn't been much between the two sides this year. "We have enormous respect for them, but our focus will be on us. "The message will really be 'same same, sprinkled with fun'. "We'll train hard, reinforce the things that have got us here and make sure we're prepared, but we'll also encourage the girls to enjoy the week. "You work hard to earn the opportunity to be part of it, so I want the girls to lap up the atmosphere, enjoy being around each other and the club, but when it's time to train, we train hard." Players to Watch Sam Lyster: The captain of the team leads with calmness and a competitive spirit. The best player in the league after winning the O&M Best and Fairest and is keen to win back-to-back premierships. Tall and a rebounding machine, Sam stands tall under the post in defence. Charlotte Annett: A catch-me-if-you-can young, fit and fast midcourter who has the speed to burn players and connect well with her goalers. Holly Semmens: She can defend and she can shoot, the complete package. A strong and formidable competitor who loves a contest. Anna Ford: First year at the club and a top five finish in the league vote count for the goal attack of the team. She is creative and fast and can shoot a long bomb goal. Rovers C grade squad Coach - Deb Doyle Assistant Coaches - Stacey 'Mina' Lamb and Lauren Edwards Team Manager - Jennie Annett Primary Carer - Bella Pasquali Team: Charlotte Annett WA Tyler Cleal (c) WD Freya Chant WA Anna Ford GA/GS Mia Ford WD Lily Lyster GS Sam Lyster (c) GK Bridie Nolan GD Sophie McCracken GD Sadie Pellegrino C Holly Semmens GS/GA Kyia Wohlers C/WA