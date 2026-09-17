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A new squad determined to create its own history

<p>CHASING THE DREAM: Tyler Cleal (co-captain), Sam Lyster (co-captain) and Holly Semmens are primed and ready to lead their team into this year\\'s grand final. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n
<p>CHASING THE DREAM: Tyler Cleal (co-captain), Sam Lyster (co-captain) and Holly Semmens are primed and ready to lead their team into this year\\'s grand final. PHOTO: Shane Douthie</p>\\n

CHASING THE DREAM: Tyler Cleal (co-captain), Sam Lyster (co-captain) and Holly Semmens are primed and ready to lead their team into this year's grand final. PHOTO: Shane Douthie

It's not all about back-to-back flags for Wangaratta Rovers C graders
Shane Douthie
September 17, 2026 • 02:00

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