Aggregate tennis avoids a washout

The weekend’s damp conditions weren’t enough to keep the Wangaratta Lawn Tennis, Croquet and Pickleball club’s senior tennis aggregate competition off the courts. Ryan Patterson continued his fine form in section one, taking top spot with his 21-15, narrowly ahead of Mario Pane’s 21-17. Kevin Callahan broke even with 18-18, while Brian Scobie (17-20) and Mark Brown (15-22) brought up the rear. In section two, Matt Curran (22-16) just beat out Tyson Hartwig (22-14), while Frank Harris’ 19-21 netted third place. Mick Cavallin came in with 17-20, while Andrew Cope had a challenging time of it, finishing with 13-23. Section three was dominated by Thomas McDonald (21-11) and Mason Scholes (21-16), with John Mansfield (19-15) a close third. Mike Lairson managed 14-19, ahead of Brett McClen’s 11-24. There were strong scores in abundance in section four, but it was Noel Boyd who saluted with his 23-20. Mark Gorman and Alan Busk weren’t too far behind, finishing even on 22-21, while Patrick Nielson was unlucky to finish fourth with a commendable 19-24. Section five saw Andrew Lindsay come out on top, posting 24-16, ahead of Greg Renner (21-19), Amy Lairson (18-22) and Sue Hardie (17-23). Zac Williamson was the one to beat in section six, and it came down to the wire with a three-way showdown. Williamson came out ahead with 22-19, just barely in front of Terry Flynn (22-20) and Des Steele (22-21). Max McAuliffe was also in the hunt, finishing with 21-20, while Alex Scholes managed 17-24. Finally, in section seven, it was Peter Curran who finished on top, his 23-11 record netting first place. Cam Vincent (21-18) and Tim Dickinson (21-18) weren’t too far off the pace, while Tony Clarebrough (14-20) and Robyn Snowdon (13-24) tried hard all day. The aggregate season continues this Saturday, with the forecast predicting kinder conditions. Results Section: 1 - Ryan Patterson 21-15, Mario Pane 21-17, Kevin Callahan 18-18, Brian Scobie 17-20, Mark Brown 15-22. Section: 2 - Matt Curran 23-16, Tyson Hartwig 22-14, Frank Harris 19-21, Mick Cavallin 17-20, Andrew Cope 13-23. Section: 3 - Thomas McDonald 21-11, Mason Scholes 21-16, John Mansfield 19-15, Mike Lairson 14-19, Brett McClen 11-24. Section: 4 - Noel Boyd 23-20, Mark Gorman 22-21, Alan Busk 22-21, Patrick Nielson 19-24. Section: 5 - Andrew Lindsay 24-16, Greg Renner 21-19, Amy Lairson 18-22, Sue Hardie 17-23. Section: 6 - Zac Williamson 22-19, Terry Flynn 22-20, Des Steele 22-21, Max McAuliffe 21-20, Alex Scholes 17-24. Section: 7 - Peter Curran 23-11, Cam Vincent 21-18, Tim Dickinson 19-17, Tony Clarebrough 14-20, Robyn Snowdon 13-24.