Applications are now open for the third round of the Regional All Abilities Participation Grants.

Grants of up to $25,000 are available across three categories: equipment and travel, inclusion workforce, and disability-led initiatives.

Grants can be used to purchase equipment such as sports wheelchairs, sensory balls, throwing frames, and modified bats and racquets, helping to ensure safe and inclusive participation.

Grants can also create more volunteer opportunities for people with disability to become coaches, administrators, and sports leaders.

Funding will also help cover travel costs to competitions and festivals, or support organisations to develop their own all-abilities programs.

Previous recipients include the Seaspray Surf Lifesaving Club, which received more than $4500 to purchase customisable, foam surfboards for their Starfish Nippers program.

This program was a modified beach and surf initiative for young people.

Community Accessibility Incorporated received more than $6000 to deliver activities including pickleball, indoor soccer, basketball and modified netball.

This was part of an ongoing program at the Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Mallee Sports Assembly received $25,000 to co-design and deliver the 2026 Mildura Tri-State Games in November, an annual weeklong sporting event for people with disability.

Organisations that support community participation such as local clubs, state sporting associations, disability or self-advocacy groups, and health or disability providers are eligible to apply.

The program is part of Labor’s $40 million All Abilities Sport Fund which removes barriers for people with disability to get involved in sport and recreation in regional Victoria.

For more information and to apply, visit sport.vic.gov.au/funding.

Minister for Community Sport Ros Spence said it’s all about creating inclusive environments for people with disability to not only participate but kick start new opportunities to learn and excel in a range of roles in the sports they love.

“We’re backing even more initiatives that increase all-abilities opportunities for all Victorians whether as players, coaches, volunteers or administrators,” Ms Spence said.