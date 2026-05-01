The cream of Australian speedway production sedans converged on Speedway Wangaratta last Friday and Saturday night with 72 drivers competing in the 2026 Lincolns Earthmoving SSA (Speedway Sedans Australia) Production Sedan National Title.

NSW champion Jordan Biviano delivered a dominant performance leading all 40 laps in SSA’s biggest race of the year.

Biviano would have an epic weekend, setting the fastest lap in practice, becoming the overnight points leader and the starting second in the main event.

He then led every one of the 40 laps and survived in a race of attrition to take the win from Thomas Fuller and Travis Hutchison.

High points man Dale Corbett and Biviano would start on the front row together, with Biviano just edging in front, coming out of turn two ahead of Corbett while Rhys Collins raced into third.

Western Australians Clint Noakes and Kyle Sayer were next in the order, putting pressure on Collins.

With four laps complete the yellows came on after as Matt Vicary and Nathan Shortis found themselves stuck together in turn one.

Both would be unable to resume.

Biviano got away cleanly on the restart, but it would only last half a lap after Richard Cook rode the wall and launched a wheel off his machine.

With 10 complete Biviano was one and a half seconds ahead of Corbett again, with Sayer, Noakes and defending champion Josh Harm locking out the top five positions.

Just as the race settling into a rhythm, the yellows came on for Andy Russell whose machine expired in a cloud of steam.

Nineteen laps were complete when the next stoppage occurred, Marcus Maclean coming to a stop at the entrance to turn three.

As the field resumed the Harms machine cannoned into the front straight wall.

Sayer got hit on the way through as did Noakes, with the rest of the field left with nowhere to go, Rhys Collins and Dehne Sparrow in particular making heavy contact leaving all three cars wrecked.

Nathan Barbeler would also retire infield as the field restarted leaving only ten cars to resume.

As the laps wound down Biviano continued to build his lead over Noakes, but on lap 28 the yellows came on as Sayer and Corbett came together down the back straight in their battle for third, making heavy contact and ending their race.

Eight cars would resume, Biviano leading away Noakes, Fuller, Travis Hutchison, Cooper Croker, Marty Bassett, Brendan Miller and Rodney Anderson with twelve laps remaining.

Unfortunately, with four to go Noakes suddenly slowed and headed infield, leaving Biviano half a lap clear of second placed allowing him to cruise across the finish line, nine and a half seconds ahead of Fuller with Hutchison in third.

Croker, Bassett, Miller and Anderson would round out the finishers.

Unfortunately, Croker was removed from the results post-race due to technical non-compliance.

Result: N18 Jordan Biviano, Q57 Thomas Fuller, Q2 Travis Hutchison, N6 Marty Bassett , VA18 Brendan Miller.

Unfortunately Croker was removed from the results post-race due to technical non-compliance, seeing Biviano officially the winner over Fuller, Hutchison, Bassett, Miller and Anderson.

Many drivers stayed over for Wednesday night's Bob Bailey Memorial and will be competing again this weekend for the Victorian Production Sedans state title.

Other highlights from last weekend included the city's own WANG 65 Felicity Roycroft, who brought it home with Best Presented in the Production Sedan National title for her ANZAC tributed FG Falcon.

ANZAC Day Saturday saw 69 cars stop for Captain Andrew Kay (Retd) ANZAC Day commemorative service at the Wangaratta Speedway, made possible with thew assistance of Wangaratta RSL sub-0branch president Lieutenant General Ash Power (ret).

SAA juniors also put on a show, all thanks to Ollie Roycroft, who went to the president and asked to do something different and they came up with with their first ever pole shuffle - which saw Laci Mitchell dominate and receive juniors best presented.

Ollie was rewarded for his efforts with the president's award.

Juniors Top 3 Friday - Top Stars: Jake Bradley, Brooklyn Thompson, Cruz Abel.

New Stars: Aiden Cunningham, Jacob Gordon, Laci Mitchell.

Juniors Top 3 Saturday - Top Stars: Jake Bradley, Brooklyn Thompson.

New Stars: Aiden Cunningham, Laci Mitchell, Ollie Roycroft.