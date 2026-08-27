Social media
Home page>Sport>Blues hoping to spoil Li...
Sport

Blues hoping to spoil Lions’ golden run

<p>THE ULTIMATE TEST: Amelia Mathewson and Greta\\'s A grade squad face off against an undefeated Whorouly outfit on Saturday, with the winner through to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>THE ULTIMATE TEST: Amelia Mathewson and Greta\\'s A grade squad face off against an undefeated Whorouly outfit on Saturday, with the winner through to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

THE ULTIMATE TEST: Amelia Mathewson and Greta's A grade squad face off against an undefeated Whorouly outfit on Saturday, with the winner through to the grand final. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Greta will hope to put a stop to Whorouly's perfect year
Nathan de Vries
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, August 26, 2026
News

Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim

Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim
Legacy in stone: Wangaratta remembers Thommo and Vadim
News

Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge

Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge
Wangaratta police cracking down on shoplifting surge
News

Bright to stay

Bright to stay
Bright to stay