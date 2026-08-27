Blues hoping to spoil Lions’ golden run

Imagine facing a side which hasn’t lost a game all season, a side you haven’t faced since the very first weekend of the season, with a spot in the grand final on the line. It’s a high-pressure situation, and one which greets Greta’s A grade netball squad this Saturday. For the first time since March, the Blues and Whorouly will share the court, with the winner sailing through to the biggest match of the season, while the loser will have to brave a preliminary final next week. After missing finals last season, Greta’s rise back up to flag contention has been inspiring. Greta co-coach Greg Newbold said the team was firing at the right time of the year, thanks to their hard work and determination, and had a good handle on their own game. “We’re up and about and pretty confident in our own ability, playing good netball and going along well,” he said. “Players are all fit and healthy and enjoying how they’ve performed this year and handled the pressure well. “Momentum and confidence are outcomes of effort and performance. “You want to capitalise when you’ve got the ball, and in netball you get the ball back every second centre, so you want to capitalise then, and it becomes about how efficient you actually are.” On paper, the Blues have got the talent to knock over anyone – sharpshooters Taylah Reidy and Allyson Hussey put up an average of 44 goals a game, Amelia Mathewson directs the flow from the midcourt, and Jessie Ellis is enjoying a strong run of form in defence. But on the other side of the court is a Lions outfit hungry for success, after coming three goals shy of ultimate glory last season. Whorouly’s defensive game is the backbone of their undefeated streak, anchored by Laura Keighran and Sally Wood, while shooters Abbey Forrest and Katie Ivone headline the most potent attack in the league. Throw in the Fay Morgan Medallist, the versatile Jess Allen, anywhere on the court, and it’s a recipe for a tough team to beat. Newbold said his side would focus on delivering on their game plan to the best of their ability. “We don’t look at round one particularly, we don’t look at the fact that Whorouly are undefeated particularly,” he said. “You’re dictated to in netball and football as to what the opposition brings against you and the style of play they have and the attributes of their players, and how that compares to ours. “We certainly believe we’re good enough at our best to beat anybody, and this year we’ve beaten everybody except in Whorouly in round one “If we can be entertaining this weekend and provide a really competitive match against them, that’ll be fantastic – hopefully we’ll have done our best to move through to the grand final, and if not, we’ll have a crack at going through the prelims.” Greta and Whorouly go head-to-head in the second semi-final this Saturday at North Wangaratta from 2.30pm. Meanwhile, after falling to Greta last weekend, reigning premiers Bonnie Doon will have to knock off a red-hot Tarrawingee to keep the embers of their title defence from being snuffed out. The Bulldogs survived a one-goal thriller last weekend and will be better for the run, while the Bombers will need to maintain their high-class netball for the full four quarters to avoid falling away as they did in the qualifier.