The 2026 finals series appears to have taken shape for the A grade after Greta powered to a 46-28 win over fellow contenders Tarrawingee on Saturday.

Having come up short in their previous encounter, and with a top three spot up for grabs, the Blues came out firing early.

Shooters Allyson Hussey (25 goals at 71 per cent) and Taylah Reidy (21 at 68 per cent) led the charge for Greta under the post, while defender Jessie Ellis did well to keep Tarrawingee star shooter Kaylee Allan to just 19 goals at 56 per cent accuracy.

For the Bulldogs, Annie Creed performed well in the midcourt, while goal attack Mackenzie Lynch and defender Kate Whiley fought hard.

The win guarantees the Blues the double chance, sitting six points clear of the Bulldogs with just one round of competition remaining.

Elsewhere, Whorouly took their regular season record to 17-0 on Saturday after knocking off Bright 65-19 at Whorouly Recreation Reserve.

While the scoreboard may indicate sheer dominance from the outset, Lions coach Kelly Cousins said it was a remarkably tough game.

“It was a tough, physical match, and the scoreboard didn’t truly reflect the intensity of the contest,” she said.

“Bright were hard at the ball, so we had to absorb plenty of pressure.

“I thought we were really seamless in attack, we rolled through a few different combinations in our front end, and it was great to see how well the group connected, regardless of who was on the court.

“Zoe [Lawson] provided excellent speed and drive out in WA, and I was impressed with her timing and ability to hit the circle edge consistently.

“Defensively, I thought the team as a collective was outstanding in withstanding Bright’s repeated efforts to work the ball into the goal circle.

“Laura [Keighran], Jess [Allen] and Sally [Wood] were dominant in the goal ring and gave their opponents very few opportunities.

“Abbey Forrest was dominant under the post, shooting an impressive 56 goals and at 93 per cent.

“Laura was at her usual best in GK, taking numerous high-flying intercepts, while Jane-Maree [Fitzpatrick] was tireless in WD, consistently applying pressure and doing an outstanding job shutting down her opponent.”

Cousins said despite their stellar record this season, there was still plenty to work on heading into finals.

“We had a slight drop off in the second quarter, where our execution wasn’t as clean or consistent as we would have liked,” she said.

“To compete with the top sides, we know it takes a full four-quarter effort, so we’ll keep challenging ourselves to maintain intensity and stay composed with our decision making.”

With the bye in round 20, Bright end their season with a record of 4-14, finishing either eighth or ninth on the ladder, depending on other results this weekend.

In other matches, Bonnie Doon edged out Goorambat 43-41 in a thriller, Moyhu got the job done over North Wangaratta 35-39, and Milawa were four goals too good for King Valley 43-39.