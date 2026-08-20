The Ovens and King Football Netball League finals series is here at last, and the first week of the postseason is set to serve up some high-quality and heart-stopping A grade netball contests.

It all kicks off on Saturday at North Wangaratta, where Bonnie Doon and Greta will clash for a chance to face Whorouly in next week’s second semi-final, and take one step close to the grand final.

The Bombers and Blues have been two of the top sides in A grade netball for a number of years, having won six of the last seven titles.

While the reigning premiers Bonnie Doon qualified ahead of Greta, the Bombers came off second best in their round 16 encounter, and will be on their guard.

Bombers coach Cass McCormack said her side would be ready for a massive match this weekend.

“The girls are excited and ready to get into finals - we’ve had a strong season, but we know once finals start it’s a clean slate and you have to earn every win,” she said.

“We’ve had to work through injuries and changes in combinations at different stages, which has probably made us more adaptable.

“When we’re at our best, all players are contributing and doing their jobs.

“Greta beating us a month ago was probably a good reminder that you can’t afford lapses against the top sides.

“We took plenty out of that game, but for us this weekend it’s less about changing everything because of Greta and more about making sure we play our game for four quarters, we also have a full deck of players available which will help.

“Finals are about pressure, discipline and doing the simple things well.

“If we can bring that defensive pressure across the whole court, look after the ball and stay composed, we’ll give ourselves every opportunity to get the result.”

The A grade qualifying final commences from 2.30pm this Saturday at North Wangaratta.

The finals continue on Sunday with the elimination final, and for either Tarrawingee or Goorambat, their entire campaign rests on the result of this one match.

The Bulldogs are the more fancied squad heading into the knockout clash at Whorouly, having qualified ahead of the Bats and recording a 45-28 win over the Bats just four weeks ago.

Regardless of their uphill battle, Bat’s coach Olivia Ryan said her side had nothing to lose, and that made them dangerous.

“I am trying to keep the girls' mindsets off the pressure and just more importantly that we have nothing to lose,” she said.

“It's exciting to get stuck into finals.

“I think we went into the Tarra game a few weeks ago with the pressure that if we beat them our chances of a second chance are alive and we probably played the worst game of the season.

“So I'm really hoping we can go into with the mindset that we enjoy the game as if it is our last game and if it is we go out as a team and if it's not, then we take that into next week.

“We have managed to get some of our B grade players to step up and perform some of their best netball the last couple weeks so hopefully that depth can continue into the weekend.

“Our game plan will be about minimising errors and applying pressure - I think they outplayed us with pressure and forced silly mistakes so if we can capitalise on that we can be very competitive against them.”

The elimination finals will be held at Whorouly Recreation Reserve on Sunday, with the A grade match from 2.30pm.