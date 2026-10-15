Bounce back season for CBL Warriors

After a two-year recess, Wangaratta will make its long-awaited return to CBL competition when the Warriors head to Echuca for their opening games of the 2026 men’s and women’s seasons. The Warriors have full squads ready to go in both competitions after being sidelined since completing the 2023 season due to the major WSAC redevelopment works. Julie Richardson will lead the women’s team as coach this season while Wangaratta Basketball president Adam Maher will take the reins for the men. Maher said it was an exciting moment for the club, who were particularly proud to see the return of the women’s side who have not competed in CBL since the 2022/23 summer. “The women are looking really good, we watched their training the other night, their energy was high and we've got some good players coming back,” he said. “We've got lots of kids that have aged out of under 18s who have come up, which is exactly what the CBL program is for. “They're really keen to get on the court and it's going to be exciting to see how they go.” Along with an exciting young crop of talent coming through the women’s squad, the Warriors will also have experienced heads leading the team this year with the return of Chaye Crimmins and Carly Perso. “Chaye is a really great leader to have in the group,” Maher said. “Carly’s carrying a little injury at the moment so we’re just seeing how her fitness goes this week but hopefully we’ll have her for Saturday night.” Zara Berry and Sofie Van Venrooy will also be among the on-court leaders to help develop the likes of Mia and Anna Ford and Portia Johnson joining the team from the under 18s last year. In the men, it will be a similar story where players who have been starved of senior opportunity since coming through the juniors will get their chance to shine at last. Sam Maher, who has experience in college basketball in America, will pair with brother Charlie under dad’s leadership, joined by other exciting young talents Cooper Newton, Harry Pople, Sam Kain and Lennie Cashman. “There's heaps of names that are seeing the fruition of the pathway we're providing,” Maher said. “We've got a good squad together which is great for competition at training and competition for spots to make sure you're in there. “We’re excited to see how we go against Echuca on Saturday night.” Such is the youth of the Warriors squad, they will be without a couple of players this week due to exam studies. The Warriors have sat out the first two weeks of the CBL season in both competitions on a bye. Their Echuca opponents in the men will certainly be a tough task first up for the Warriors having pushed reigning champions Seymour to within 10 points in their opening game and blowing out Swan Hill last week 100-55. The Pirates’ women's side went down by 71 points in their opening match but improved on that effort in their past two games, despite not registering a win. Tip-off will take place in Echuca at 5pm for the women and 7pm for the men with the teams to bus down together. The Warriors will play their first game at their new show court at WSAC next Sunday afternoon 25 October when they take on the Wodonga Wolves. WARRIORS MEN’S SQUAD Coach: Adam Maher Lennie Cashman Cooper Clark Sam Kain Harvey Lyster Sam Maher Charlie Maher Cooper Newton Alex Teusner Brock Buckland Charlie Flynn Marley Kinsela WARRIORS WOMEN’S SQUAD Coach: Julie Richardson Zara Berry Tessa Clayton Anna Ford Portia Johnson Scarlett Mullavey Carly Perso Ruby Richardson Sofie Van Venrooy Julia Harvey Tahlia Lummas-Pallpratt