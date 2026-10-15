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Bounce back season for CBL Warriors

<p>GO TIME: Brock Buckland will be part of a handful of Warriors CBL debutants on Saturday night. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>GO TIME: Brock Buckland will be part of a handful of Warriors CBL debutants on Saturday night. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

GO TIME: Brock Buckland will be part of a handful of Warriors CBL debutants on Saturday night. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Wangaratta will take the court in CBL competition for the first time in three years on Saturday
Bailey Zimmermann
October 15, 2026 • 05:00

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