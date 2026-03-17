The Eldorado Senior Citizens Indoor Carpet Bowl Club hosted their annual competition on Sunday at St Pat's Hall in Wangaratta for the second year running.

The day was a smashing hit with 64 bowlers taking part in the day.

Bowls coordinator Judy Scoullar said the day was a success.

"Everyone had a good time, it's a good venue and the floor is not bad to bowl on," she said.

Bowlers from across the North East travelled to join in, including participants from Benalla, Myrtleford, Corowa, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Eldorado, Cobram, Moama and Numurkah.

Paul Zanin, Raymond Ross, Doreen Plemming and Glenda McCluskey (skip) claimed the winning title.

Maureen Coates, Doug McIntyre (skip), Kim Thomas and David Broadway were announced as the runners up.

Walter Brett, Kerry Wally, Leonie Rocksandic and Pat Fitzgerald (skip) took home the consolation prize.

Eldorado Senior Citizens Indoor Carpet Bowlers are a very social group of people who enjoy a weekly game of bowls on Thursday at the Eldorado Memorial Hall, 94 Main Street, Eldorado at 12.30 for a 1pm start, finishing with a fantastic afternoon tea.

Beginners and current bowlers are most welcome, cost is $4 per week and players are asked to bring a plate.

For more information about the club or to get involved contact eldoradoindoorcarpetbowls@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page or call Judy Scoullar at 0429 354 783.