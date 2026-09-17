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Bring on Grand Final Day

<p>OLD FOES: Grand final day will be dominated by the age-old rivalry between Jackson Clarke\\'s Magpies and Tom Boyd\\'s Rovers. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n
<p>OLD FOES: Grand final day will be dominated by the age-old rivalry between Jackson Clarke\\'s Magpies and Tom Boyd\\'s Rovers. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries</p>\\n

OLD FOES: Grand final day will be dominated by the age-old rivalry between Jackson Clarke's Magpies and Tom Boyd's Rovers. PHOTO: Nathan de Vries

The biggest show in country sport is here, and it's set to be electric.
Nathan de Vries
September 17, 2026 • 06:00

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