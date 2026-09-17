Bring on Grand Final Day

It’s the most exciting day on the country sport calendar, and at long last, it’s finally here – welcome to the 2026 Ovens and Murray Football Netball League grand final. It’s been a long road to get here, stretching all the way back to preseason last November, but the hard work is about to pay off with eight scintillating showdowns across football and netball. The biggest stage in country sport is set, with the Lavington Sports Ground looking a treat for the crowds to gather and witness the thrills of grand final day on Sunday 20 September. With eternal glory on the line, this is not a day to be missed. Gates open from 7.30am with the first match of the day, the 15 and under netball decider between Wodonga Bulldogs and Wodonga Raiders, set for an 8.45am start. For the local sports fan, the day kicks off in earnest at 9am with the thirds football grand final, with Wangaratta taking on Wodonga Raiders. After the heartbreak of last two deciders, the young ‘Pies are back, and will be gunning to secure their first thirds flag since 2022. The local talent on show continues in the reserves grand final from 11.30am, when Wangaratta Rovers front up against Albury Tigers. The Rovers have dominated the reserves competition all year, and despite a hiccup in the semi-final against Albury, the brown and gold has what it takes to lift the cup for the first time in 19 years. There’s still plenty to entertain on the netball court, with the 17 and under netball between Raiders and Myrtleford from 10.15am, A grade action between Raiders and Wodonga from 12.15pm, and B grade netball between Yarrawonga and Lavington from 1.45pm. Locals will be in full voice from 3.15pm with the Magpies and Rovers recreating last year's C grade netball grand final, with the Magpies eager to make amends for their two-goal defeat, while the Rovers will look to put their rivals to the sword. However, the main event isn’t until 2.30pm – the senior football Wangaratta Derby between the Magpies and back-to-back reigning premiers Rovers. For the second time in as many years, Wangaratta’s two senior sides find themselves facing off on grand final day, and if their many previous tussles are any indication, expect fireworks from the first quarter. On the official side of the day, Australian Diamonds captain, Commonwealth Games and World Cup champion and netball royalty Liz Watson has been secured as Grand Final Day Ambassador, with Craig Willis as ground announcer to oversee all on-field cup and medal presentations yet again. Gates open at the Lavington Sports Ground from 7.30am this Sunday 20 September – a reminder the event is strictly no pets, no BYO alcohol, and no vaping or smoking is permitted inside the venue.