Wangaratta croquet player Andy Barbero will be fulfilling a long-held dream when he competes at the 2026 British Croquet Association Open Championship from June 23 to June 28, at the Budleigh Salterton Croquet Club.

It's just reward for the Essex born Barbero who returns to the old country regularly for personal reasons.

"Mum has been very unwell for a period of time, so the family is supporting her to stay in the family home so I've been commuting home regularly to help out," he said,

"And my eldest daughter requires an operation on her brain so it will ensure I'm there when it happens."

"The British Open is at the end of June so I entered, not thinking I would qualify, but thankfully I just scraped in.

"It's by far the best quality field I've been in, so I have no expectations other than having a crack at some of the best players in the world."

Barbero, who's current world ranking is 249, will be competing in the singles and expects to be facing far younger opponents at the championship.

"Ages range from early 20s up to my age, I'm probably one of the eldest [at 57]," he said.

"I'll play some local league games as a warm up and practice, practice, practice.

"Whenever I've been in the UK, Chelmsford and Old Brentwoods croquet clubs have welcomed me with open arms."

Barbero, formerly from Beechworth where he played A grade bowls for a decade, has been a member at the Wangaratta Croquet Club in Ryan Avenue since October 2021.

"I started here due to COVID restrictions and fell in love with the strategy side of things and the precision required," he said.

"I would like to encourage people of all ages to give croquet a go.

"They will be surprised at the competitiveness as you progress through the levels.

"Later in the year I'll be taking on the Victorian under 21s coordinator's role and although we have some great players across the state, I would love to get a cohort of young players from the North East.

"Take away the perception of it being an oldies' sport, and those who have a strategic way of thinking, and have good hands-eye coordination will get a lot of enjoyment from it.

"We will be advertising this more later in the year, but I'm also happy to spend time with anyone that wishes to play.

"This should happen from September onwards."

Travelling to the UK with Barbero will be his trusty mallet.

"It's called 'Pommy' after the nickname I got when I came to Australia and had a crack at Aussie Rules at Tarrawingee," he said.

"Most sports I've played since being here Pom seems to go with me."

Barbero said his rise in the sport was due to the support from many others

"Richard Hingst, my doubles partner from Melbourne, Shane Downie as a mentor and coach of Victoria, the members of Wangaratta for their support and kindness, Felix Gelman White [number one in Victoria] for his patience and coaching, the Victorian State squad for their support and belief and putting up with my inability to concentrate at times, and so many others, friends, family and players from all over the world who spend time with advice and at times tough lessons on the court."

Barbero flies out to the UK on Monday, and he'll be taking all that support with him in a real-life sporting fairy tale.