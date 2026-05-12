After a less-than-stellar showing last weekend, Tarrawingee proved they still have what it takes to make finals following a 55-27 victory over rivals Milawa.

A genuine eight-point game, Tarrawingee shot out of the blocks to take a narrow four-goal lead over the Demons by quarter time, a margin which blew out to 12 by the half.

The Bulldogs’ defensive pressure more than accounted for Milawa’s shooters, limiting the Demons to just six goals for the second term.

Tarrawingee accelerated after the long break, piling on 14 goals in the third quarter, largely through lauded shooter Kaylee Allan, who would finish with 46 goals for the match.

The Demons tried to mount a late comeback, but were kept to just four goals in the fourth quarter as Tarrawingee ran away with the game.

Bulldogs coach Tegan White said it was important for her side to put in a good shift after their loss last weekend.

“Heading into the match we were prepared for a tough game,” she said.

“We hadn’t played our best the previous week, so we were keen to give it our all this week.

“Milawa are always a hard contest for us, and we really didn’t know who we would be up against.

“We were able to get a solid start, and slowly built on that throughout the game.”

White praised the defensive efforts from the entire team.

“Knowing the Demons always have accurate shooters meant we needed our defensive pressure to be strong, not only in the ring but through the midcourt as well,” she said.

“The combination of Casie Peters and Kate Whiley provided the pressure we needed.

“Mollie Chamberlain is showing off her versatility and working well with Kaylee Allan in the goal area - it’s great to have her in there for full court defensive pressure.”

The Bulldogs now sit a game clear of Milawa and inside the top five, and face three more matches before the season hits its midpoint.

“There is always room for improvement, but we are going to focus on minimising errors and backing each other up across the whole court,” White said.

“The next month will be interesting as it unfolds, and most teams have played each other once.

“We hope to stay in the top five, but only time will tell.”

In other matches, Whorouly head into their bye undefeated following their 77-26 win over Benalla All Blacks, Goorambat proved too good for North Wangaratta 55-20, the Bombers defeated King Valley 62-30, and Greta’s form continued with a solid 48-36 victory at Bright.