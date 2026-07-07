Tarrawingee proved once more they’ll be a handful to deal with in September following a comprehensive 60-32 win over Moyhu.

While the Hoppers have had a challenging year, any win is hard to come by, but the Bulldogs hit the front early and dominated play.

Tarrawingee goal shooter Kaylee Allan added 49 goals to her season tally, sitting third overall, while Megan Freeman, Shelby Richardson and Mollie Chamberlain were all influential.

The Bulldogs sit fourth on the ladder, trailing Goorambat on percentage and sitting half a game ahead of Greta.

Elsewhere, Goorambat emerged as a hot favourite to go deep in finals, securing a 42-32 win over Milawa to sit third on the ladder with six matches left in the home and away season.

Their trademark brand of defensive-minded play was in full effect, with Milawa struggling to move the ball cleanly and finish off their chances under the ring.

Goorambat coach Olivia Ryan praised her team’s consistency on the court.

“We have been playing some really good netball the last month, we knew Milawa would play a consistent four quarters, so to lead the game by four at quarter time, we knew what level we had to maintain for the game,” she said.

“It was something we struggled with earlier in the year, playing four quarters of netball, but we are really starting to learn to put the pressure on for the full game now.

“Michelle Button shot well for us on the weekend but as a whole our shooters have really stepped up the last month.

“Olivia Dalton is continuing to dominate feeding to our shooters which has been giving them the confidence to shoot the way they are, and it's no surprise when I say our defensive end is consistently continuing to dominate as a collective.

“I think Milawa is an underrated side, they definitely made us work defensively - they seem young and they’re a side that if it's not this year, next year will come a long way.”

In other matches, Whorouly remain undefeated after their 67-21 win over King Valley, Benalla All Blacks defeated North Wangaratta 51-31, and Bonnie Doon knocked off Bright 51-44.