Cathedral College team runner-up in state hockey

HOCKEY STARS: Cathedral College Wangaratta's primary state hockey runners-up team presents principal Jeremy Godden with the pennant. Pictured with Mr Godden are (back) Lilly Stevenson, Maddie Van Der Zalm, Phoebe Cresswell, Lily Wood, Milla Graham, Eliza Taylor, (front) Lexi Clark, Eloise Sammut, Pippa Reilly, Madelyn Benton and Leirah Hallinan. Absent: Amelie Reilly.