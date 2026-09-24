Cathedral College team runner-up in state hockey

Twelve talented young hockey players from Cathedral College Wangaratta (CCW) combined to return from state championships as runners-up in a thrilling grand final on 10 September. The junior school girls' team, comprising students in years four to six, fought its way to the grand final where an incredibly close contest finished 2-2 at full-time and 1-1 in extra time. The game went down to a golden goal, with CCW narrowly missing out. In the lead-up to the grand final shoot-out, the local team got off to a strong start, securing an easy victory in its first match, and also snaring a win in a tougher second game. The third match was a crucial one, with a place in the grand final at stake, and the players gave their all, creating scoring opportunities and working tirelessly across the field. Their efforts paid off with another victory, which earned them a spot in the championship decider. In the grand final, CCW faced a strong and skilful Hamilton College side. The match began well, with CCW scoring the opening goal, but Hamilton College responded quickly and scored two goals to take the lead. Just when it looked like the game might slip away, CCW rose to the challenge. With only one minute remaining on the clock, they scored a dramatic equaliser to level the score at 2-2 and send the match into five minutes of extra time. The excitement continued during extra time, with each team scoring once more to keep the scores locked. The match then moved into a tense golden goal period, where the next goal would decide the winner. Both teams fought hard, but Hamilton College eventually earned a penalty corner and converted it with an excellent strike. Regardless of the scoreboard, CCW was proud to secure the runner-up trophy in a close encounter.