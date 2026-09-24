Social media
Home page>Sport>Cathedral College team r...
Sport

Cathedral College team runner-up in state hockey

<p>HOCKEY STARS: Cathedral College Wangaratta\\'s primary state hockey runners-up team presents principal Jeremy Godden with the pennant. Pictured with Mr Godden are (back) Lilly Stevenson, Maddie Van Der Zalm, Phoebe Cresswell, Lily Wood, Milla Graham, Eliza Taylor, (front) Lexi Clark, Eloise Sammut, Pippa Reilly, Madelyn Benton and Leirah Hallinan. Absent: Amelie Reilly.</p>\\n
<p>HOCKEY STARS: Cathedral College Wangaratta\\'s primary state hockey runners-up team presents principal Jeremy Godden with the pennant. Pictured with Mr Godden are (back) Lilly Stevenson, Maddie Van Der Zalm, Phoebe Cresswell, Lily Wood, Milla Graham, Eliza Taylor, (front) Lexi Clark, Eloise Sammut, Pippa Reilly, Madelyn Benton and Leirah Hallinan. Absent: Amelie Reilly.</p>\\n

HOCKEY STARS: Cathedral College Wangaratta's primary state hockey runners-up team presents principal Jeremy Godden with the pennant. Pictured with Mr Godden are (back) Lilly Stevenson, Maddie Van Der Zalm, Phoebe Cresswell, Lily Wood, Milla Graham, Eliza Taylor, (front) Lexi Clark, Eloise Sammut, Pippa Reilly, Madelyn Benton and Leirah Hallinan. Absent: Amelie Reilly.

Grand final match went down to the wire for CCW junior girls team.
Wangaratta Chronicle
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
News

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Council

Green Street to become more user friendly

Green Street to become more user friendly
Green Street to become more user friendly
News

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo
Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo