Social media
Home page>Sport>City Colts aiming for A ...
Sport

City Colts aiming for A grade rise in 26/27

<p>UP AND COMING: Hugh Spring is one of the young emerging talents the City Colts will look to utilise in their 2026/27 A grade campaign. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n
<p>UP AND COMING: Hugh Spring is one of the young emerging talents the City Colts will look to utilise in their 2026/27 A grade campaign. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie</p>\\n

UP AND COMING: Hugh Spring is one of the young emerging talents the City Colts will look to utilise in their 2026/27 A grade campaign. PHOTO: Melissa Beattie

Despite losing some young guns, the Colts have their sights set high
Nathan de Vries
September 24, 2026 • 06:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 23 September, 2026
News

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health

Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Allied health staff say no more band aids, it’s time to fix allied health
Council

Green Street to become more user friendly

Green Street to become more user friendly
Green Street to become more user friendly
News

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo

Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo
Election candidate seeks to challenge the status quo